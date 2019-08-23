Turnkey LED Lighting Retrofit Provider Orion Energy Systems to Webcast Presentation at Gateway Investor Conference in San Francisco Wednesday, Sept. 4th at 7:30am PT

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a leading provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions, announced it will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 8th Annual Gateway Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 4th at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco. Orion will be represented by CEO, Mike Altschaefl and CFO, Bill Hull. Orion’s presentation will be webcast live from 7:30am - 7:55am PT in the Yerba Buena A room.



Webcast and Replay URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/oesx/

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy, efficiency, optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Twitter: @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

Investor Relations Contacts Bill Hull, CFO William Jones; David Collins Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR (312) 660-3575 (212) 924-9800 or oesx@catalyst-ir.com



