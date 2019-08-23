UPDATE & REPEAT: Canada Company Scholarships to be Presented Friday, August 23

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto-based charity, Canada Company, is hosting the 12th Annual Canada Company Scholarship Awards Ceremony on Friday, August 23, 2019. Fourteen students from across Canada (nine of which are expected to be in attendance) will be awarded Canada Company Scholarships at the ceremony.



Canada Company Scholarships are awarded annually as a tribute to fallen Canadian Forces personnel to support the post-secondary education of their children. Each recipient is eligible to receive up to $4,000 per year for up to four years to help cover the costs of their post-secondary education.

Following this year’s ceremony, a total of $618,000 in Canada Company Scholarships will have been awarded to 52 students since the scholarships were established in 2007.

Event Details:

12th Annual Canada Company Scholarship Awards Ceremony

Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Hart House, University of Toronto (7 Hart House Circle, Toronto, ON M5S 3H3)

There will be an opportunity to interview Canada Company founder Blake Goldring, C.M., M.S.M., CD, LL.D., CFA as well as 2019 scholarship recipients.

Recipients are from communities across Canada, including: Ontario [Barrie, Campbellford, Courtice, Kingston, Peterborough, Stittsville and Trenton], Moose Jaw, SK, Montreal, QC, and Lincoln, NB.

Quote from Blake Goldring

Canada Company Founder

Executive Chairman, AGF Management Limited

“The Canada Company Scholarship Fund was created to recognize the selfless sacrifice that Canada’s brave military personnel make in the service of our country and in tribute to the children they have left behind,” said Canada Company Founder, Blake Goldring. “We are committed to ensuring that those who serve in the Canadian Armed Forces and Reserves and their families receive the widest support, recognition and care they deserve.“

About Canada Company

Canada Company is a charitable, non-partisan organization that serves to build the bridge between business and community leaders and the Canadian Military. Our goal is to ensure that the men and women in our Canadian Armed Forces receive the widest support, care and recognition that they deserve. Canada Company was founded in 2006 by Canadian businessman Blake Goldring, C.M., M.S.M., CD, LL.D., CFA. To learn more visit: www.CanadaCompany.ca

Media Contacts

Marie Claire Ouellette

Vice-President, Administration

Canada Company

marieclaire-ouellette@canadacompany.ca

647-801-5210

Michael Gotzamanis

Manager, Corporate Communications

AGF Investments Inc.

michael.gotzamanis@agf.com

416-865-4153



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.