QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director James Field and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of James M. Field, as a new independent director of the Company, effective August 22, 2019.



“Jim will bring a fresh perspective to our board room. His professional experience will be extremely valuable as we continue to innovate and provide financial solutions that meet the needs of our clients and communities,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Field is President, Worldwide Construction & Forestry and Power Systems, a division of John Deere. He joined Deere & Company in 1994 and has held a number of positions in accounting, treasury, and business development and planning. Before joining Deere, Mr. Field served in a number of assignments at Deloitte & Touche. He is a graduate of Western Michigan University and holds a CPA. He has completed Executive Education at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and is a member of the Executive Committee for the John Deere Classic and serves on the Board of Directors for Hand in Hand and the Board of Trustees for St. Ambrose University.

In other business, on August 22, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable on October 2, 2019, to holders of common stock of the Company of record on September 20, 2019.

About Us

QCRH, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, Springfield and Rockford communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Rockford Bank & Trust Company, based in Rockford, Illinois, commenced operations in 2005 and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 27 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $5.2 billion in assets, $3.9 billion in loans and $4.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit their website at www.qcrh.com .

Contacts: Todd A. Gipple Christopher J. Lindell President Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer Corporate Communications Chief Financial Officer (319) 743-7006 (309) 743-7745 clindell@qcrh.com tgipple@qcrh.com



