Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Forecast to 2024 Featuring Eaton, Parker Hannifin, Woodward, Honeywell, Triumph Group, Meggit, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Fuel Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft fuel systems market reached a value of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 11.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of around 6.5% during 2019-2024.



Nowadays, with an increasing focus on lowering the weight of the aircraft and improving fuel efficiency, aircraft manufacturers are incorporating advanced lightweight materials in both structural and semi-structural components, which is creating the demand for lightweight, safe and reliable fuel systems. Further, the rising passenger traffic, coupled with the growing global aircraft fleet, is impelling the market growth.



Various government-funded organizations are also funding research and development (R&D) activities for creating fuel systems suited for the new generation aircraft. For instance, the EU-funded SAfer FUEL (SAFUEL) project is promoting the development of systems that can meet the constraints posed by electrical connectivity and highly flammable composite materials used in modern airplanes.



Manufacturers are also working on reducing the amount of electricity required for reading fuel level as well as conductive metals in fuel tanks. Some of the other factors that are strengthening the growth of the market include technological advancements in military aircraft and development in the commercial aviation sector.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Eaton Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Woodward Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Triumph Group, Inc., Meggitt PLC, GKN PLC., Zodiac Aerospace Sa, Crane Co., United Technologies Corporation, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Engine Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Component

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Engine Type

6.1 Jet Engine

6.2 Helicopter Engine

6.3 Turboprop Engine

6.4 UAV Engine



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Piping

7.2 Inerting Systems

7.3 Pumps

7.4 Valves

7.5 Gauges

7.6 Fuel Control Monitoring Systems

7.7 Filters



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Fuel Injection

8.2 Pump Feed

8.3 Gravity Feed



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Commercial

9.2 Military

9.3 UAV



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Eaton Corporation

15.3.2 Parker Hannifin Corporation

15.3.3 Woodward Inc.

15.3.4 Honeywell International, Inc.

15.3.5 Triumph Group, Inc.

15.3.6 Meggitt PLC

15.3.7 GKN PLC

15.3.8 Zodiac Aerospace S.A.

15.3.9 Crane Co.

15.3.10 United Technologies Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yybm16

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.