Digital Multimeters: World Market Forecast to Rise at a CAGR of Approx 4% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Multimeter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital multimeter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global digital multimeter market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



A thriving electronics industry, along with rapid industrialization, is the key factors driving the global market. Increasing adoption of electronic devices by consumers around the globe have augmented the demand for these devices among electrical professionals.



Furthermore, technological advancements in product manufacturing have enabled the manufacturers to integrate other measuring instruments such as insulation testers and infrared thermometers with multimeters.



Also, certain features such as polarization index, dielectric absorption and earth-bond resistance are being added in these devices. These features provide enhanced efficiency and user-friendly experience, thus resulting in an increasing demand for the product.



Additionally, owing to their cost-effectiveness and the multi-functionality, along with their portability and dual display resolution, these devices are increasingly being preferred over ohmmeters or voltmeters. Other factors such as the rising trend of digitization are also contributing to the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Digital Multimeter Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Functionality

5.5 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Handheld

6.2 Bench-Top

6.3 Mounted

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Functionality

7.1 Auto Ranging

7.2 Clamp Digital

7.3 Fluke Digital

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

8.1 Automotive

8.2 Manufacturing

8.3 Energy

8.4 Utility

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Agilent Technologies

14.3.2 Anritsu

14.3.3 Danaher

14.3.4 Rohde & Schwarz

14.3.5 Tektronix

14.3.6 Adlink Technology

14.3.7 Aeroflex

14.3.8 Ametek

14.3.9 Giga-tronics

14.3.10 National Instruments

14.3.11 Rigol Technologies

14.3.12 Teledyne LeCroy

14.3.13 Teradyne

14.3.14 Yokagawa Electric



