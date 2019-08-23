Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2024: Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopy Equipment Market by Product, Application - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The endoscopy equipment market is projected to reach USD 35.23 billion by 2024 from USD 25.59 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The key factors driving the growth of this market include growing demand for endoscopy, growing investments, funds, and grants, rising number of hospitals, and increasing hospital investments in endoscopy facilities, and technological advancements. However, unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US and the high cost of endoscopy procedures & equipment and limited reimbursement in developing countries are expected to restrain the growth of this market.
By application, the GI endoscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024)
Based on application, the market is segmented into laparoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, arthroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, urology, bronchoscopy, mediastinoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and other applications.
The GI endoscopy applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and the increasing number of colonoscopy procedures performed in developed countries.
Asia Pacific (APAC) to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2019-2024)
The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth from 2019 to 2024. The highest growth rate of the APAC market is attributed to universal healthcare coverage and the presence of a well-developed healthcare system in Japan, large patient population and healthcare infrastructure improvements in China, and rising medical tourism in India.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Endoscopy Equipment: Market Overview
4.2 North America: Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Product, 2018
4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Endoscopy Devices Market
5 Industry Insights
5.1 Industry Trends
5.1.1 Incremental Cost of Repair and Reprocessing of Reusable Endoscopes
5.1.2 Growth in the Robotic Surgery Market
5.2 Endoscopic Procedures
5.2.1 Diagnostic Bronchoscopy With Or Without Biopsy, By Region (Number of Procedures)
5.2.2 Colonoscopy With Or Without Biopsy, By Region (Number of Procedures)
5.2.3 Laparoscopic Colectomy, By Region (Number of Procedures)
5.2.4 Laparoscopic Appendectomy, By Region (Number of Procedures)
5.2.5 Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy, By Region (Number of Procedures)
5.2.6 Laparoscopic Repair of Inguinal Hernia, By Region (Number of Procedures)
5.2.7 Laparoscopic Hysterectomy, By Region (Number of Procedures)
6 Pricing Assessment of Endoscopy Equipment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Endoscopy Equipment: Average Selling Price
6.3 Average Selling Price for Endoscopes
6.4 Average Selling Price Variation Assessment
7 Market Overview
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Dynamics
7.2.1 Drivers
7.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Endoscopy
7.2.1.2 Growing Investments, Funds, and Grants
7.2.1.3 Rising Number of Hospitals and Growing Hospital Investments in Endoscopy Facilities
7.2.1.4 Technological Advancements
7.2.2 Restraints
7.2.2.1 Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms in the US
7.2.2.2 High Cost of Endoscopy Procedures & Equipment and Limited Reimbursement in Developing Countries
7.2.3 Opportunities
7.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies
7.2.4 Challenges
7.2.4.1 Product Recalls
7.2.4.2 Dearth of Trained Physicians and Endoscopists
7.2.4.3 Infections Caused By Endoscopes
8 Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Endoscopes
8.2.1 Rigid Endoscopes
8.2.1.1 Laparoscopes
8.2.1.2 Urology Endoscopes
8.2.1.3 Gynecology Endoscopes
8.2.1.4 Arthroscopes
8.2.1.5 Cystoscopes
8.2.1.6 Neuroendoscopes
8.2.1.7 Other Rigid Endoscopes
8.2.2 Flexible Endoscopes
8.2.2.1 Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopes
8.2.2.1.1 Upper Gastrointestinal Videoscopes
8.2.2.1.2 Upper Gastrointestinal Fiberscopes
8.2.2.2 Colonoscopes
8.2.2.2.1 Video Colonoscopes
8.2.2.2.2 Fiber Colonoscopes
8.2.2.3 Bronchoscopes
8.2.2.3.1 Fiber Bronchoscopes
8.2.2.3.2 Video Bronchoscopes
8.2.2.4 Sigmoidoscopes
8.2.2.4.1 Video Sigmoidoscopes
8.2.2.4.2 Fiber Sigmoidoscopes
8.2.2.5 Laryngoscopes
8.2.2.5.1 Fiber Laryngoscopes
8.2.2.5.2 Video Laryngoscopes
8.2.2.6 Pharyngoscopes
8.2.2.6.1 Video Pharyngoscopes
8.2.2.6.2 Fiber Pharyngoscopes
8.2.2.7 Duodenoscopes
8.2.2.7.1 Video Duodenoscopes
8.2.2.7.2 Fiber Duodenoscopes
8.2.2.8 Nasopharyngoscopes
8.2.2.8.1 Video Nasopharyngoscopes
8.2.2.8.2 Fiber Nasopharyngoscopes
8.2.2.9 Rhinoscopes
8.2.2.9.1 Video Rhinoscopes
8.2.2.9.2 Fiber Rhinoscopes
8.2.2.10 Other Flexible Endoscopes
8.2.2.10.1 Other Flexible Video Endoscopes
8.2.2.10.2 Other Flexible Fiber Endoscopes
8.2.3 Capsule Endoscopes
8.3 Visualization Systems
8.3.1 Wireless Displays and Monitors
8.3.2 Endoscopic Light Sources
8.3.3 Video Converters
8.3.4 Video Recorders
8.3.5 Video Processors
8.3.6 Camera Heads
8.3.6.1 Single-Chip Cameras
8.3.6.2 3-Chip Cameras
8.3.6.3 HD Cameras
8.3.6.4 3D Cameras
8.3.6.5 4K Camera Head
8.3.7 Transmitters & Receivers
8.3.8 Carts
8.3.9 Other Visualization Equipment
8.4 Other Endoscopy Equipment
8.4.1 Electronic Endoscopy Equipment
8.4.1.1 Insufflators
8.4.1.2 Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems
8.4.1.3 Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
8.4.1.4 Other Electronic Endoscopy Equipment
8.4.2 Mechanical Endoscopy Equipment
8.4.2.1 Biopsy Forceps
8.4.2.2 Graspers
8.4.2.3 Snares
8.4.2.4 Trocars and Cannulas
8.4.2.5 Other Mechanical Endoscopic Equipment
8.5 Accessories
8.5.1 Light Cables
8.5.2 Cleaning Brushes
8.5.3 Surgical Dissectors
8.5.4 Needle Forceps & Needle Holders
8.5.5 Fluid-Flushing Devices
8.5.6 Mouthpieces
8.5.7 Overtubes
8.5.8 Biopsy Valves
8.5.9 Other Accessories
9 Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy
9.3 Laparoscopy
9.4 Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy
9.5 Arthroscopy
9.6 Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)
9.7 Bronchoscopy
9.8 Ent Endoscopy
9.9 Mediastinoscopy
9.10 Other Applications
10 Endoscopy Equipment Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitals
10.2.1 Hospitals to Dominate the End-User Market
10.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics
10.3.1 Increasing Number of Centers Will Drive Market Growth
10.4 Other End Users
11 Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 US is the Largest Market for Endoscopy Equipment Due to the High Healthcare Spending and Favorable Reimbursement Policies for Endoscopy Procedures in the Country
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Unfavorable Regulatory Processes in Canada are A Major Restraint for the Growth of the Endoscopy Equipment Market
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Germany to Dominate the European Market for Endoscopy Equipment During the Forecast Period
11.3.2 UK
11.3.2.1 Investments By Hospitals in Endoscopy Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth in the UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Favorable Health Insurance System to Drive the Market for Endoscopes in the Coming Years
11.3.4 RoE
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.1.1 Supportive Reimbursement Policies to Drive Market Growth in Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.2.1 Large Patient Population and Healthcare Infrastructure Improvements to Drive Market Growth in China
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Improvements and Implementation of Favorable Government Initiatives to Support Market Growth in India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.4.1 High Prevalence of Cancer to Drive the Demand for Endoscopy in Australia in the Coming Years
11.4.5 RoAPAC
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 Latin America
11.5.1.1 Increasing Purchasing Power and Healthcare Affordability Will Favor Market Growth in Latam Countries
11.5.2 Middle East
11.5.2.1 Infrastructural Advancements Will Contribute to the Demand for Hospital Equipment and Instruments, Including Endoscopy Equipment, in This Region
11.5.3 Africa
11.5.3.1 High Prevalence of Target Diseases, Combined With Initiatives to Strengthen Endoscopic Services, is Expected to Drive the Market for Endoscopy Equipment in This Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Innovators
12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Competitive Scenario
12.4.1 Key Developments in the Endoscopy Market
12.4.2 Key Product Launches
12.4.3 Key Acquisitions
12.4.4 Key Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Olympus
13.2 Karl Storz
13.3 Stryker
13.4 Boston Scientific
13.5 Ethicon
13.6 Fujifilm
13.7 Medtronic
13.8 Hoya Corporation
13.9 Smith & Nephew PLC
13.10 Richard Wolf GmbH
13.11 Cook Medical
13.12 B. Braun Melsungen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gtfq2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.