Worldwide Plant-Based Protein Market Projections (2019-2025): Analysis on Soy, Wheat, Pea, Canola, Potato, Rice, Corn, and Other Protein

The global plant-based protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to reach $14.32 billion by 2025.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to increasing awareness about the benefits of protein and growing demand for protein-rich diet, growing health & wellness trend, increasing consumers' focus on meat alternatives, growing demand from food & beverage industry, and various advancements in ingredient technologies such as microencapsulation.

Additionally, new and emerging sources of proteins, increasing inclination towards a vegan diet, and emerging economies such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa provide significant growth opportunities for plant-based protein manufacturers in the coming years. However, growing soy-free and gluten-free trend challenges the growth of this market to some extent.



Based on ingredient type, soy protein segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall plant-based protein market in 2019. The large share of soy protein market is attributed to higher consumer acceptance level, presence of a large number of manufacturers and their high scale of production, low cost than other types of plant proteins, increased demand for plant-based products, easy availability of raw materials, and a large number of applications in various industries.



Based on application, the food and beverage segment commanded the largest share of the overall plant-based protein market; however, nutrition and health supplement segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to changing lifestyle, growing health & wellness trend, and increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases.

North America commanded the largest share of the global plant-based protein market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The largest share of this region is mainly attributed to well-established food and beverage industry, rising concerns over animal products and protein, increasing vegan population, growing preference for meat alternatives, presence of a large number of nutritional supplement manufacturers, growing technological advancements in food, and growing health & wellness trend.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Challenges

4.5. Opportunities

4.6. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player, 2018



5. Global Plant-Based Protein Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Soy Protein

5.2.1. Soy Protein Concentrates

5.2.2. Soy Protein Isolates

5.2.3. Textured Soy Protein

5.2.4. Soy Flour, Grits, and Chunks

5.3. Wheat Protein

5.3.1. Vital Wheat Gluten

5.3.2. Wheat Protein Isolates

5.3.3. Hydrolysed Wheat Protein

5.3.4. Textured Wheat Protein

5.4. Pea Protein

5.4.1. Pea Protein Isolate

5.4.2. Pea Protein Concentrate

5.4.3. Others

5.5. Canola Protein

5.6. Potato Protein

5.7. Rice Protein

5.8. Corn Protein

5.9. Others



6. Global Plant-Based Protein Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Food and Beverages

6.2.1. Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

6.2.2. Bakery

6.2.3. Meat Analogue

6.2.4. Dairy and Dairy Alternatives

6.2.5. Cereals & Snacks

6.2.6. Beverages

6.2.7. Others

6.3. Animal Feed

6.4. Nutrition & Health Supplements

6.5. Pharmaceuticals

6.6. Others



7. Plant-Based Protein Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Introduction

7.2.2. U.S.

7.2.3. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Introduction

7.3.2. Germany

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. U.K.

7.3.5. Italy

7.3.6. Spain

7.3.7. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Introduction

7.4.2. China

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. India

7.4.5. Australia

7.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Rest of World

7.5.1. Introduction

7.5.2. Latin America

7.5.3. Middle East and Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Competitive Benchmarking

8.2.1. Soy Protein

8.2.2. Wheat Protein

8.2.3. Pea Protein

8.2.4. Canola Protein

8.2.5. Potato Protein

8.2.6. Rice Protein

8.2.7. Corn Protein

8.2.8. Others



9. Company Profiles (Includes Business Overview, Financial Overview, Financial Overview, and Strategic Developments)

9.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.2. Cargill, Incorporated

9.3. Roquette Freres Le Romarin

9.4. Ingredion Incorporated

9.5. Kerry Group

9.6. E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company

9.7. Now Health Group Inc.

9.8. Tate & Lyle PLC

9.9. Axiom Foods Inc.

9.10. Amco Proteins

9.11. Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

9.12. Beneo GmbH

9.13. Glico Nutrition Co. Ltd.

9.14. Glanbia PLC

9.15. Corbion N.V. (Terravia)

9.16. Cosucragroupe Warcoing S.A.

9.17. Sotexpro

9.18. Farbest Brands

9.19. Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG

9.20. Wilmar International Ltd.

9.21. CHS Inc.



