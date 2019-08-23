New High Commissioner to Seychelles Patrick Lynch presents credentials

President Danny Faure and High Commissioner Patrick Lynch discussed the further strengthening of well-established bilateral ties between the two countries. The new High Commissioner also expressed his enthusiasm to continue the progress that has been made across a number of priority areas.

Following the ceremony, High Commissioner Patrick Lynch said:

“It is a privilege to have been posted as High Commissioner to these beautiful islands. I recognise our shared history and am also proud of our shared values of democracy, rule of law and protecting the environment. I look forward to working with the Government of the Republic of Seychelles on the global challenges that we collectively face. Cooperation on climate change, marine protection and maritime security remain important priorities for the United Kingdom, with the potential for local expertise and initiative to be at forefront of global efforts.”



