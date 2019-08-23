Bio-Inspired Robotics Market Anticipating a CAGR of 17.7% Over 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-Inspired Robotics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bio-Inspired Robotics market accounted at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors such as increasing innovative structures and computing with sensory-motor coordination and learning to achieve intelligence, flexibility, stability, and adaptation for emergent robotic applications, such as manipulation, learning, and control are driving the market growth. However, high cost of installation is the restraining factor for the market growth.



By product type, humanoid robots segment is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period as they are used for research purpose and were originally developed to build better orthosis and prosthesis for human beings. They are used for applications such as personal assistance, reception, work at industries, or companionship.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to observe significant growth as it is likely to adopt humanoids for almost all the significant applications and the elderly population in the nations like China and Japan is on the ascent, the region is expected to utilize humanoids for the individual help and care application.



Some of the key players in this market include DJI, Boston Dynamics, Agility Robotics, ABB, Vincross and FANUC.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Type Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Bio-Inspired Robotics Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Swarm Robotics

5.3 Modular Robots

5.4 Soft Robots

5.5 Humanoid Robots

5.6 Other Product Types



6 Global Bio-Inspired Robotics Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial

6.3 Industrial

6.4 Oil and Gas

6.5 Other Applications



7 Global Bio-Inspired Robotics Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 DJI

9.2 Boston Dynamics

9.3 Agility Robotics

9.4 ABB

9.5 Vincross

9.6 FANUC



