Sealless Pumps Market Insights & Projections (2019-2025): Increasing Demand for Canned Motor Pumps in Chemical Industry

The global sealless pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to reach $3.9 billion by 2025.

The growth in sealless pumps market is mainly attributed to the advantages of magnetic driven pumps over conventional pumps, regulations on emissions, low cost of maintenance than other pumps, and increasing demand for canned motor pumps in chemical and wastewater treatment industry.

Moreover, the emergence of intelligent pump systems and micro disc pump technology, the evolution of green technology, next-generation industrial automation, and technological advancements are the major trends in this market.

In addition, rising demand for magnetic driven pumps in Middle East North Africa (MENA), and widening application areas offer growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.

However, corrosion resistance of the magnetic element themselves, and high cost and power absorption of the magnetic driven pumps are the major challenges present in the sealless pumps market.



The global sealless pumps market is primarily segmented by product (canned motor radial-pump, magnetic-driven gear pump, magnetic driven internal bearing screw pump, and canned motor side-channel pump), end-user (chemical, oil & gas, power generation, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and others), and geography.



Based on product, the canned motor radial-pump segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall sealless pumps market in 2019. The advantages of the radial pumps including smooth flow, self-priming, the direct relationship between pump rotational speed and flow, and small size are primarily driving the adoption of these pumps in many countries across the globe.



On the basis of end-user, the sealless pumps market for the chemical industry is estimated to command the largest share of the overall market in 2019. Increasing demand for the chemicals for research, especially in emerging markets as well as from the food industry is primarily driving the demand of sealless pumps in this end-use segment.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the sealless pump market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. Asia commanded the largest share of the global sealless pumps market, followed by Europe, and North America. Moreover, the Asia region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market is expected to be driven by growing urbanization; rapid growth in industries such as chemicals, power and oil and gas; major investments in wastewater treatment; and initiatives to improve proper sanitation.



The key players operating in the global sealless pumps market are IDEX Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, IWAKI CO., LTD., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Teikoku Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Klaus Union, HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH, Sundyne, ITI Gould's Pumps, CP Pumpen AG, March Manufacturing Inc., OPTIMEX, and Dandong Colossus & Co. among others.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.2.1. Advantages of the Magnetic Driven Pumps Over Conventional Pumps

4.2.2. Regulation of Emissions

4.2.3. Low Cost of Maintenance Than Other Pumps

4.2.4. Increasing Demand for Canned Motor Pumps in Chemical Industry

4.3. Challenges

4.3.1. Corrosion Resistance of the Magnetic Elements Themselves

4.3.2. High Cost and Power Absorption of the Magnetic Driven Pumps

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Rising Demand for Magnetic Driven Pumps in Middle East & North Africa (MENA)

4.4.2. Widening Application Areas

4.5. Market Trends

4.5.1. Emergence of Intelligent Pumps Systems and Micro Disc Pumps Technology

4.5.2. Next-Generation Industrial Automation

4.5.3. Technological Advancements

4.5.4. Evolution of Green Technology

4.6. Market Share Analysis



5. Sealless Pumps Market, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Canned Motor Radial Pumps

5.2.1. Single-Stage Radial Pumps

5.2.2. Multi-Stage Radial Pumps

5.2.3. Canned Motor Radial Pumps: End-User Analysis

5.3. Magnetic Driven Gear Pumps

5.3.1. Magnetic Driven Gear Pumps: End-User Analysis

5.4. Magnetic Driven Internal Bearing Screw Pumps

5.4.1. Magnetic Driven Internal Bearing Screw Pumps: End-User Analysis

5.5. Canned Motor Side-Channel Pumps

5.5.1. Canned Motor Side-Channel Pumps: End-User Analysis



6. Sealless Pumps Market, By End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Chemical Industry

6.3. Oil & Gas

6.4. Power Generation

6.5. Pharmaceuticals

6.6. Food and Beverages

6.7. Other End-Users (Pulp & Paper, Mining, Metal Processing, Agrosciences)



7. Sealless Pumps Market, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. U.K.

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.4. Asia

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Rest of Asia (RoA)

7.5. Oceania

7.5.1. Australia

7.5.2. New Zealand

7.6. Latin America

7.6.1. Brazil

7.6.2. Argentina

7.6.3. Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

7.7. Middle East & Africa



8. Additional Insights



9. Company Profiles

9.1. IDEX Corporation

9.1.1. Business Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Strategic Developments

9.2. Flowserve Corporation

9.3. KSB SE & Co. KGaA

9.4. IWAKI Co. Ltd.

9.5. ITT Gould's Pumps (A Subsidiary of ITT Inc.)

9.6. Kirloskar Brothers Limited

9.7. Teikoku Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd.

9.8. Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

9.9. Klaus Union

9.10. Sundyne

9.11. CP PUMPSEN AG

9.12. HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH

9.13. March Manufacturing Inc.

9.14. OPTIMEX

9.15. Dandong Colossus & Co.



