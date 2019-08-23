LambdaTest Introduces Online Appium Mobile Web Automation Grid

LambdaTest launches automated Cross Browser Testing features to make mobile testing an easy and productive task.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, leading cloud-based testing platform has introduced its all-new Online Appium Mobile Web Automation Grid. This new feature will complement its already existing on cloud selenium grid that can be used to perform automated Cross Browser Testing. Moreover, users will now get all the latest mobile devices running chrome browser versions for android and safari for iOS to test their website or web app on. This new Appium based grid is compatible with every test automation framework that supports their Selenium Grid.

Utilizing this feature, user can now perform online Selenium and appium grid based automated cross-browser tests on a scalable, secure, and reliable cloud grid. Users can also increase their test coverage by running automation test scripts across 2000+ mobile browsers to ensure that its customers get perfect experience across all browsers.



Speaking on the launch, Asad Khan, Co-Founder & CEO LambdaTest said “At LambdaTest we always look to expand our offering that would help developers and testers in launching their products faster. We have brought a lot of third-party applications for CI/CD, project management, codeless automation, and more, to help users bring the utmost convenience & productivity as you perform automation testing with Selenium on our cloud.



The launch of mobile automation today takes us one step ahead in achieving our goal which is building an integrated ecosystem where the biggest worry of testers and developers should not be infrastructure. An integrated platform where all tools talk with each other and a developer or tester don’t have to hop from one platform to another for every small task. This new feature will help users to expand their testing coverage on mobile device browsers without worrying about building infrastructure and its maintenance & scalability.”



LambdaTest mobile web testing feature also allows users to test their locally hosted websites. Using Lambda Tunnel users can connect their local computer with LambdaTest cloud servers and can perform testing of their locally hosted web pages on real mobile browsers.

Pricing & Availability:

LambdaTest offers a try before buy version of its Automation feature where all users can play with the tool for 200 minutes. Users can also avail unlimited access to run automation tests at as low as $99 per month on a yearly subscription basis. The pricing also includes all the features of LIVE testing as a package.

About LambdaTest



LambdaTest is cloud based cross browser testing platform which can help users perform automated & manual cross browser testing of their website or web app on a combination of 2000+ different mobile, web browsers, and operating system. The company allows users to run Selenium automation tests on a scalable, secure, and reliable cloud-based Selenium grid and perform live interactive cross-browser testing of their public or locally hosted websites and web app on cloud. LambdaTest also offers the feature of taking automated full page screenshots across all 2000+ environments to quickly test the layout, check in a single click how your website will look across 36 different devices, and compare design and HTML images. In addition, the LambdaTest platform also has single-click integration with popular project management and enterprise tools like Jira, Asana, Trello, Github, Gitlab, BitBucket, Slack, and Visual Studio Team Services

Media Contacts:



Asad Khan, Co-Founder & CEO LambdaTest

asad@lambdatest.com

Jay Singh, Co-Founder LambdaTest

jay@lambdatest.com



