Global $80Bn+ Infant Formula Market, 2019 to 2023 - Increasing Preference Towards Imported Infant Formula in China

The global infant formula market is estimated to reach US$80.76 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.



Factors such as emerging middle-class population, the growing birth rate in developing countries, increasing female in the workforce, increasing e-commerce sales, increasing disposable income and accelerating economic growth are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by stringent regulations and the dominance of infant formula alternatives. A few notable trends include growing awareness regarding baby foods and increasing preference for foreign infant formula brands in China.

The global infant formula market is broadly segmented into four types which are toddler (+12 months), standard (0-6 months), follow-on (6-12 months) and special (premature, allergic) products. Increased preference of infant formula by younger moms and increased females in the workforce resulted in a higher demand of infant formula.

China is the fastest-growing region to the global infant formula market mainly propelled by increasing population in China after the withdrawal of the one-child policy by the Government of China. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region was mainly attributable to the increased disposable income and rising concerns among the new parents regarding child nutritional requirement. North America and Europe are highly established premium markets that contribute significantly to the global market.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global infant formula market, segmented into toddlers (+12 months), standard (0-6 months), follow-on (6-12 months) and special (premature, allergic) products.

The major regional markets (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Latin America) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of China and Australia.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories, Royal FrieslandCampina, Reckitt Benckiser, and Kraft Heinz) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Baby Food

1.2 Infant Formula

1.3 Infant Formula Value Chain Analysis

1.4 Advantages of Infant Formula

2. Baby Food Market Analysis

2.1 Global Baby Food Market by Value

2.2 Global Baby Food Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Baby Food Market by Product Type

2.4 Asia Pacific Baby Food Market by Value

2.5 Asia Pacific Baby Food Market Forecast by Value

3. Global Infant Formula Market Analysis

3.1 Infant Formula Market by Value

3.2 Infant Formula Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Infant Formula Market by Volume

3.4 Infant Formula Market Forecast by Volume

3.5 Infant Formula Market Value by Product

3.6 Infant Formula Market Value by Region

4. Regional Infant Formula Market Analysis

4.1 China

4.2 Asia-Pacific (Ex. China)

4.3 Europe

4.4 North America

4.5 Latin America

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Birth Rate in Developing Countries

5.1.2 Increasing E-Commerce Sales

5.1.3 Emerging Middle-Class Population

5.1.4 Increasing Disposable Income

5.1.5 Rising Females in the Workforce

5.1.6 Accelerating Economic Growth

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Preference Towards Imported Infant Formula in China

5.2.2 Increasing Awareness About Feeding Baby Foods

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Stringent Regulations

5.3.2 Dominance of Infant Formula Alternatives

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Net Sales Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Global Infant Formula Market Share by Producers

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Latin America

6.6 MEA



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Nestle S.A.

7.2 Danone S.A.

7.3 Abbott Laboratories

7.4 Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

7.5 Reckitt Benckiser

7.6 Kraft Heinz



