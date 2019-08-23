Global Frozen Food Market Nears $377 Billion by 2025 - A Highly Competitive Landscape, Dominated by Inn Foods, Nestle, Conagra Foods, McCain Foods, and Imperial Frozen Foods

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Ready Meals, Fruits & Vegetables, Soup, Fish/Seafood, Meat), By Region (APAC, MEA, North America, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global frozen food market size is projected to reach USD 376.95 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 4.3%.



Changing food preferences as a result of rising number of working individuals and Hectic work life schedule have resulted in an increased demand for convenience food and ready meals. This is expected to be the key factor augmenting the market growth.



Moreover, high demand for frozen meat due to increasing consumption of meat and meat-based products is also expected to propel the market growth. In terms of revenue, frozen meat product segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2025.



Manufacturers are focusing on incorporating new technologies and customized solutions to meet the changing demands of consumers, which is expected to impel the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, using big data analytics to understand the supply value chain, consumer traits, quality criteria, and food safety is expected to help manufacturers widen their customer base.



However, most of these products are prepared using partially hydrogenated oil that contains harmful trans fats. Frequent consumption of frozen food increases the risk of cardiac arrest and high blood pressure. Thus, the health concerns related to the consumption of these foods may hinder market growth to some extent.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Frozen ready meals emerged as the largest segment in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 on account of rising disposable income levels and growing population in the region.

The global frozen food market is highly competitive. Key companies focus on various strategic initiatives like M&A, product innovation, and product portfolio expansion to maintain their industry position.

Some of the prominent companies include Inn Foods, Nestle, ConAgra Foods, McCain Foods, and Imperial Frozen Foods.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Insights

2.2 Segmental Insights

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Material Analysis

3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2 Manufacturing trends

3.3.2.1 Technology Trends

3.3.2.2 Outsourcing and contract manufacturing trends

3.3.3 Sales channel analysis

3.3.4 Vendor selection criteria

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Changing lifestyles

3.5.1.2 Staple food availability in frozen packages

3.5.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Concerns regarding consumer health

3.5.3 Industry challenges

3.6 Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1 Porter's Analysis

3.6.1.1 Threat of new entrants

3.6.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.6.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers

3.6.1.4 Threat of substitutes

3.6.1.5 Competitive rivalry

3.6.2 PESTLE Analysis

3.6.2.1 Political Landscape

3.6.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.3 Social Landscape

3.6.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.6.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.6.2.6 Legal Landscape

3.6.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.6.3.2 Licensing & partnership

3.7 Market Entry Strategy



Chapter 4 Frozen food Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Frozen food Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.3.Frozen fruits & vegetables

4.4 Frozen potatoes

4.5 Frozen ready meals

4.6 Frozen meat

4.7 Frozen fish/seafood

4.8 Frozen soup

4.9 Others



Chapter 5 Frozen food Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Frozen food Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 North America

5.4 Europe

5.5 Asia-Pacific

5.6 Central & South America

5.7 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Key Players' Recent Developments & Their Impact

6.2 Key Innovators, Market Leader, and Emerging Players

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.4 Public Companies

6.5 Private Companies



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bellisio Foods Inc.

7.2 Wawona Frozen Foods

7.3 Jeanie Marshall Foods

7.4 Inn Foods

7.5 ConAgra Foods Inc.

7.6 McCain Foods

7.7 General Mills Inc.

7.8 Pinnacle Foods Inc.

7.9 Rich Products Corporation

7.10 Imperial Frozen Foods

7.11 Smart Price Sales

7.12 Quirch Foods Company

7.13 Goya Foods

7.14 Nestle

7.15 Heinz Frozen Food Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uk33om

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.