Insulation Market by Product, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (EPS, XPS, Glass Wool, Mineral Wool), By Application (Infrastructure, Industrial, HVAC & OEM), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global insulation market size is expected to reach USD 76.93 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, population growth and industrialization in developing countries is estimated to boost the growth.



Moreover, government initiatives to promote energy efficiency and sustainable development through insulation technologies are estimated to fuel growth of the global insulation market. Initiatives through the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) by the U.S. government through federal funding to encourage the use of thermal insulation in low-income households are likely to drive the market growth in North America.



Strict insulation codes and laws effectuated by the European regulatory authorities have contributed to the rising awareness regarding rising energy costs and the need for energy efficiency. The market for industrial insulation is estimated to exhibit high growth owing to the growing thermal energy production which calls for the extensive need of insulation to maximize efficiency.



Additionally, the U.S. industrial insulation market is expected to benefit from recovering non-residential building construction expenditures, particularly in the office and commercial segments. Rising awareness regarding environmentally friendly construction practices is expected to propel insulation use with an aim to reduce energy consumption.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

EPS insulation emerged as the largest product segment with a market share of 26.69% in 2018 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to its lightweight and high-tensile plastic foam insulation property

Glass wool was the second largest product sector and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period owing to its thermal and acoustic insulation properties such as high tensile strength

Infrastructure sector accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period owing to increasing number of insulation-intensive buildings in urban areas in comparison to rural ones

Transportation sector, comprises automotive, marine, and aerospace, emerged as a significant application segment in the global insulation market in 2018 as automakers are constantly looking to enhance the safety and comfort vehicles

Huntsman International LLC is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated chemicals, serving various end markets including footwear, clothing, fuels and energy, construction, home life, and transportation

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Insulation Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Size And Growth Prospects, 2018 - 2025

3.3. Insulation Material Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. List of Key End-Users, by Region

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1. Increasing Regulatory Support

3.6.1.2. Increasing Demand For Residential And Industrial Insulation

3.6.1.3. Increasing Infrastructure Spending In Emerging Markets

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1. Volatile Raw Material Prices

3.6.2.2. Environmental Issues

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Insulation Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1. Supplier Power

3.7.1.2. Buyer Power

3.7.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3. Social Landscape

3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.7.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.7.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions



Chapter 4. Insulation Market Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Global insulation market share, by product, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Glass Wool

4.3. Mineral Wool

4.4. EPS

4.5. XPS

4.6. CMS Fibers

4.7. Calcium Silicate

4.8. Aerogel

4.9. Cellulose

4.10. PIR (Polysio)

4.11. Phenolic Foam

4.12. Polyurethane



Chapter 5. Insulation Market - Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Global insulation market share, by application, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Infrastructure

5.3. Industrial

5.4. HVAC & OEM

5.5. Transportation

5.6. Appliances

5.7. Furniture

5.8. Packaging



Chapter 6. Insulation Market - Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Insulation Production Volume Share by Region, 2018 & 2025

6.2. Global

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia-Pacific

6.6. Central & South America

6.7. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7. Insulation Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key Global Player, Their Initiatives, & Their Impact on the Market

7.2. Participant Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Company Market Positioning

7.5. Competitive Environment

7.6. Strategy Framework



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. GAF Materials Corporation

8.2. Huntsman International LLC

8.3. Johns Manville

8.4. Cellofoam North America Inc.

8.5. Roxul Inc.

8.6. Dow Building Solutions

8.7. Owens Corning

8.8. Atlas Roofing Corporation

8.9. Saint-Gobain S.A.

8.10. Kingspan Group

8.11. BASF Polyurethanes GmbH

8.12. Knauf Gips KG

8.13. Armacell International Holding GmbH

8.14. URSA

8.15. Covestro AG

8.16. Recticel N.V./S.A.

8.17. Carlisle Companies Inc.

8.18. Bridgestone Corporation

8.19. Fletcher Building

8.20. 3M Company



