Retail Business Outsourcing (RBO): A Speedy Way to Launch Your New Store

Retail business outsourcing is increasingly becoming the go to model for new age entrepreneurs, who are leveraging its power to thrust their businesses ahead.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online retail business is growing at a rapid pace. With consumers purchasing retail goods worth $2.86 trillion in 2018, it is safe to say that online retail is here to stay. The interest in online retail has aroused in recent times, and outsourcing in retail industry is gaining traction.Want to start a business from scratch? The major question that arises while starting a retail business that how does you set up an online retail store? This is where the need for outsourcing arises. The thing is, setting up an online retail store takes a perfect synchronization between various departments like production, inventory, logistics, customer support, and sales. Apart from that, you need a digital marketing team to ensure that your retail store gets the necessary traction among users. Ensuring that all these different functions work together is critical for success in online retail. We haven’t even gone into the details of how the website/app should look.An online retail business consultant can help you by identifying the problem, providing right solutions at the right time, by improving productivity through careful analysis of different functions like inventory management, human resource management, and finance.A good consultant will prove to be cost-effective as you will be able to build your brand by focussing on the product while the consultants iron out the chinks in your armour by streamlining the processes.Figuring out how in online retail sales sucks up a lot of energy and can go horribly wrong if not done properly. Hiring good retail business consultants and using e-commerce outsourcing services is a good idea to save yourself from all the possible mistakes that you can conductBusiness process outsourcing has gained momentum especially in the last two decades with many Multinational companies choosing to outsource their processes to offshore locations. There are many types of Business process outsourcing with processes such as HR, sales and marketing, customer relations traditionally being outsourced. With a retail business consultant, you can avail services like outsourcing warehouse operations.An online grocery store was experiencing losses. The grocery store was underperforming according to its potential, a common problem faced by new entrepreneurs. What the grocery store needs, was an effective short term as well as long term strategy. They went to an expert, the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) who analyzed the business and took several initiatives to improve the efficiency of the firm. BCG improved the picking, delivery and call center operations of the grocery store. They also helped in redefining the value proposition of the company by asking it to focus more on serving the local markets. The result?:- the grocer has returned to profitability and has improved the efficiency levels by 5%.Similarly is the case of Aditya Birla Grasim, an Indian chemical giant who wanted to explore the D2C (direct to customer) model. In this model, the customer would be able to order chemicals through a mobile app, with the closest dark store delivering the goods. Although being a $48 billion Dollar group, the management at Aditya Birla Grasim Chemicals took the wise decision of hiring an online retail consultant. They boarded Your Retail Coach (YRC), a retail business outsourcing company, to help in setting up and running the store operations and sales In this manner, the group not only saved precious money in hiring their own online retail specialists but also speeded up the process of getting their e-commerce store up and running in no time.As Mr. Nikhil Agarwal of YRC puts it, “ By hiring online retail experts the companies can focus on their businesses, while we focus on increasing the sales velocity of their business by taking it online in minimum possible time with maximum efficiency”If you are planning to start a retail chain, and want to expand your business, then you can focus on your core business of creating great products by hiring a consultant to open your digital store.With so many entrepreneurs vying for success in the online segment, hiring an e-commerce retail consultant will help your brand in gaining that much-needed momentum from the start.



