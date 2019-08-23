Global $17.8Bn Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market/Industry Outlook 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Surgery (Nerve Grafting, Neurorrhaphy), By Product (Biomaterials Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Device), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nerve repair and regeneration market size is expected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 10.7%.

Demand for neurological disorder therapies owing to increasing incidence and rising awareness about the same will drive the market. Moreover, government funding and reimbursement policies and uninterrupted technological advances are also projected to help boost the market growth.



In January 2016, the EU Horizon 2020 program funded a research project 'Autostem', launched by the NUI Galway's Regenerative Medicine Institute (REMEDI), costing about USD 6.73 million. This project was to develop a robotic stem cell production factory, having an edge over the old traditional techniques. This technique offers prospects of new therapies for a range of diseases, such as cancers, diabetes, and arthritis. Increased R&D and investments by key companies in emerging countries are also driving the market growth. In July 2018, the Stem Cells Australia (SCA) received USD 3 million for stem cell research from the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF).



In addition, government and private funded organizations are conducting clinical trials to develop a safe and effective therapy for different neurological disorders, such as Stem Cells in Umbilical Blood Infusion for Cerebral Palsy (Phase II) and usage of Polyethylene glycol (PEG) drug (Phase I) to promote axonal fusion technique to repair peripheral nerve injuries in humans.



Furthermore, in October 2017, Stryker Corporation acquired VEXIM, a France-based medical device company. VEXIM's portfolio is complementary to Stryker's Interventional Spine (IVS) portfolio. With this acquisition, Stryker will strengthen its distribution channels in Eastern Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. In January 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation received U.S. FDA approval for the first and only Spectra WaveWriter spinal cord stimulator system. This system is used for paresthesia-based therapy.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

In 2018, neuromodulation and neurostimulation devices segment led the market due to increased cases of Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and awareness about mental disorders and available treatments

Biomaterials is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to technological advancements and development of biodegradable polymers that can help enhance spinal stabilization, healing of fractures, and reduce hospitalization

North America led the market in 2018 owing to technological advancements and advent of new devices. Government initiatives and funding and increased cases of injured CNS, such as injuries to the spinal cord and brain, were some of the major reasons responsible for the region's growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population, technological advancements, and many unmet medical needs are some of the factors driving the region's growth

In February 2016, Indian scientists working for Revita Life Sciences were approved to conduct clinical trials in 20 clinically dead patients to bring specific parts of their CNS back to life

Combination of therapies including cocktail of peptides, nerve stimulation techniques, injecting the brain with stem cells and other techniques that were successful in bringing patients out of coma were to be used

Existing medical devices were combined with regenerative biological medicines with an objective to achieve such a complex initiative

Some of the key companies include Boston Scientific, Inc., Stryker Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc., Baxter International, Inc., AxoGen, Inc., Polyganics B.V., Integra, Cyberonics, Inc., and Lifesciences Corporation

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Regulatory Framework & Reimbursement Scenario

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Increasing government funding and reimbursements

3.5.1.2 Increasing incidences of the neurological disorders

3.5.1.3 Rising medical tourism

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Lack of awareness in the patients for treatment of nerve repair and regeneration

3.5.2.2 High cost of the treatment and unavailability of trained medical personnel

3.6 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1.1 Bargaining power of buyers: Moderate

3.6.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers: Low

3.6.1.3 Competitive rivalry: High

3.6.1.4 Threat of new entrants: Moderate

3.6.1.5 Threat of substitutes: Moderate

3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.6.2.1 Political & legal landscape

3.6.2.2 Economic landscape

3.6.2.3 Social landscape

3.6.2.4 Technological landscape

3.6.2.5 Environmental landscape

3.7 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.7.2 Licensing & Partnership



Chapter 4 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market: Product Analysis

4.1 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Product Market: Segment Dashboard:

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2015 To 2026 For The Product Segment

4.3.1 Biosimilars

4.3.2 Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Devices



Chapter 5 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market: Surgery Analysis

5.1 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Surgery Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Surgery Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2014 To 2026 For The Surgery

5.3.1 Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy

5.3.2 Nerve Grafting

5.3.3 Stem Cell Therapy

5.3.4 Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Surgeries



Chapter 6 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 Nerve Repair And Regeneration Regional Market: Segment Dashboard

6.3 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

6.4 List of Players at Regional Level

6.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

6.6 Market Size, & Forecasts, And Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2026

6.7 Europe

6.8 Asia-Pacific

6.9 Latin America

6.10 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2 Strategic Framework/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.4 Public Companies

7.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis (Revenue, Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives, Employee Strength)

7.5 Private Companies

7.5.1 Company Market Position Analysis (Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Alliance, Industry Experience)

7.6 Company Profiles

7.6.1 Cyberonics Inc.

7.6.2 Medtronic

7.6.3 Stryker

7.6.4 Axogen Corporation

7.6.5 St. Jude Medical

7.6.6 Baxter

7.6.7 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.6.8 Polyganics

7.6.9 Integra Lifesciences



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7zmmv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.