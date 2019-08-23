Cloud Computing in Automotive Industry to Hit $9.62 Billion by 2025– Global Insights On Key Initiatives, Impact Analysis, Case Studies, Trends, Recent Strategic Initiatives, Top Players, and Technology Landscape: Adroit Market Research

Rise of connected vehicles and telematics is driving the use of cloud computing in automobile industry. Geographically, asia-pacific region is the major contributor to the overall Cloud Computing market followed by Europe and North America region.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global cloud computing market in automotive by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Cloud computing is referred as on-demand delivery of database, computing power, applications, storage and other IT resources with help of internet with pay-as-you-go pricing. It caters to an enterprise by offering access to databases, servers, storage and an array of application services over the Internet. A cloud services providers such as Amazon Web Services own network-connected hardware significant for application services, while end-user enterprises provision and use what they need via web applications.

Request a sample @https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/981

The global market size for cloud computing in automotive industry is anticipated to reach USD 9.62 billion by 2025. The major driver for the adoption of cloud computing services is the cost efficiency over the traditional on-premise infrastructure. Additionally, the massive growth in data generation through multiple business functions and specific focus on customer-centric applications for improved customer engagement are some of the other factors driving the growth for the cloud computing market. Rapid development and integration of technologies such as IoT, AI, and Blockchain have enhanced the adoption of cloud computing services across the industries.

Geographically, the Asia- Pacific region is the major contributor to the overall cloud computing market in the automotive industry followed by Europe and North America region. Key factors such as heavy digital transformation movement, strong economic growth, high internet penetration, and favorable government initiatives are driving the adoption for the cloud computing services in the APAC region. The region is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period driven by huge demand and strategic developments by key vendors such as AWS and Microsoft.

Browse the complete research report@https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/cloud-computing-in-automotive-market

North America and Europe are mature markets in terms of cloud computing services adoption, owing to very early adoption. Due to this cloud providers are focusing on new revenue streams coming from developing cloud markets in Asia, Africa, and South America. Rapid technological advancements in the regions of South America and the Middle-East & Africa region will propel the demand for cloud computing services in the respective regions. South America will be the next cloud market after the Asia Pacific, especially in thriving economies such as Brazil and Argentina.

The leading cloud providers in 2019 are same as the previous year. The infrastructure-as-a-service segment is dominated by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. However, development and integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT and Blockchain have opened new avenues for others. Following list highlights, the top cloud vendors with revenues for the year 2018.

Place a direct purchase order of this report@https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/981

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Global Cloud Computing Market Overview, by End-user Industry

Chapter 4 Global Cloud Computing in Automotive Market Overview

Chapter 5 Global Cloud Computing in Automotive Market: Case Studies and Use Cases

Chapter 6 Global Cloud Computing in Automotive Market: Regional Outlook

Chapter 7 Vendor Outlook

Chapter 8 Conclusions & Recommendations

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6068

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.