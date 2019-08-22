Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market Worth $4.2 Billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market by Product [(Removable, Fixed Braces (Brackets (Metal, Ceramics), Archwire (Beta Titanium, Stainless Steel), Anchorage Appliances, Ligature, Retainers)], Patient (Children and Teen, Adult) - Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the Asia-Pacific orthodontics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% from 2019 to reach $4.2 billion by 2025.

The growing number of dentists, increasing prevalence of malocclusion, and growing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatments are the key factors driving the growth of orthodontics market in Asia Pacific region. In addition, adoption of advanced imaging modalities and treatment planning software is further expected to increase the number and quality of orthodontic treatments which in turn will drive the market growth. On the other hand, unfavorable reimbursement policies and limited insurance coverage for orthodontic treatments and high cost of advanced orthodontic treatments are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

On the basis of product, the orthodontics market is sub-segmented into fixed braces, removable braces, and others. Removable braces segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific orthodontics market in 2019. The large share and high growth of this market is mainly attributed to growing adoption of invisible braces and growing number of orthodontic treatments in many countries in this region. In this report, fixed braces market is further segmented into brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances, and ligatures.

Brackets are the most important components of fixed braces as these are an essential component of modern fixed appliances. On the basis of material, brackets are classified into metal and ceramics, out of which metal brackets segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific orthodontics market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its high adoption in Asia-Pacific region due to low cost and high strength. However, ceramic bracket is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the next 5-6 years, mainly due to growing demand of esthetic orthodontic brackets in this region.

On the basis of patient or age group, the orthodontics market is sub-segmented into children & teen and adults. Children and Teen segment is estimated to capture the largest share of the Asia-Pacific orthodontics market in 2019, owing to growing adoption of invisible braces among teens.

Geographically, Asia-pacific orthodontics market is sub-segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, and rest of Asia Pacific countries. China commanded the largest share of the APAC orthodontics market and expected to maintain its leading position in the next few years, mainly due to large patient pool, increasing number of dentists, healthcare reform in China, and expanding presence of key players in the country.

Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), and Danaher Corporation (U.S.) together dominated the Asia-Pacific orthodontics market. Increasing adoption of clear aligner and its volume growth due to reduced pricing helped Align to maintain its leading position in the market. Other key players operating in this market are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (U.S.), Straumann AG (Switzerland), G&H Orthodontics (U.S.), Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. (U.S.), DB Orthodontics (U.K.), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany), and TP Orthodontics, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

APAC Orthodontics Market, by Product Type

Removable Braces

Fixed Braces Bracket Metal Ceramics Archwires Beta Titanium Nickel Titanium Stainless Steel Anchorage Appliances Ligatures

Others

APAC Orthodontics Market, by Patient

Children and Teen

Adult

APAC Orthodontics Market, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered in This Report:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Product Segment Analysis

3.4. End User Market Analysis

3.5. Country Level Market Analysis

3.6. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Number of Dentists and Clinics

4.2.2. Increasing Prevalence of Malocclusion

4.2.3. Increasing Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Cost of Advanced Orthodontic Treatments and Limited Reimbursement

4.4. Opportunity

4.4.1. High Growth in China and India

5. Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Removable Braces

5.3. Fixed Braces

5.3.1. Brackets

5.3.1.1. Metal Brackets

5.3.1.2. Ceramic Brackets

5.3.2. Archwire

5.3.2.1. Beta Titanium Archwire

5.3.2.2. Nickel Titanium Archwire

5.3.2.3. Stainless Steel Archwire

5.3.3. Anchorage Appliances

5.3.4. Ligatures

5.4. Others

6. Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market, by Patient

6.1. Overview

6.2. Children and Teen

6.3. Adult

7. Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market, by Country

7.1. Introduction

7.2. China

7.3. India

7.4. Japan

7.5. South Korea

7.6. Australia

7.7. Singapore

7.8. Malaysia

7.9. Indonesia

7.10. Thailand

7.11. Taiwan

7.12. Rest of Asia Pacific

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitor Benchmarking

9. Company Profiles(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

9.1. Align Technology

9.2. Straumann Group

9.3. Henry Schein

9.4. Dentsply Sirona

9.5. Danaher Corporation

9.6. 3M

9.7. Dental Morelli

9.8. DB Orthodontics

9.9. American Orthodontics

9.10. Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

9.11. TP Orthodontics

9.12. Ultradent Products inc.

9.13. DENTAURUM GmbH & Co

10. Appendix

10.1. Questionnaire

10.2. Available Customization

