Nuance Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-Off of Cerence Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced the initial public filing of a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the previously announced spin-off of Nuance’s Automotive business into an independent, publicly-traded company, named Cerence Inc.



The Form 10 filing provides detailed information on Cerence’s business, strategy and historical financial results. It is available at www.sec.gov under “Cerence”. Additional information can be accessed at the Cerence Resource Center on the Nuance investor relations website.

“Coming off a strong fiscal Q3 and year-to-date performance, the Automotive business is firing on all cylinders,” said Mark Benjamin, chief executive officer at Nuance. “The team has an outstanding track record of innovation and operational excellence and I’m confident this will continue after the spin-off.”

The Form 10 filing will be updated in subsequent amendments as additional information for the spin-off is finalized.

About Nuance Automotive (Cerence Inc.)

The business delivers immersive experiences that make people feel happier, safer, more informed, and more entertained in their cars. Bringing together voice, touch, gesture, emotion, and gaze innovations, it creates deeper connections between drivers, their cars and the digital world around them. It currently powers A.I. in more than 280 million cars on the road globally across more than 40 languages and for nearly every major automaker in the world, including Audi, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Geely, GM, SAIC, Toyota, and many more. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The Company delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

