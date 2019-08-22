Zenith Announces Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Capital Corp. (“Zenith”) announced today that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) is to be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Mount Royal University, Roderick Mah Centre for Continuous Learning – Ross Glen Hall (Room EC1040), 4825 Mount Royal Gate SW, Calgary, Alberta.



A Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, containing further details including matters to be considered at the Meeting and the start time, will be delivered to shareholders and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on or about Monday, September 30, 2019.

Following the formal business of the Meeting, Donald McCaffrey, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate update presentation.

About Zenith

Zenith Capital Corp. is a biotechnology investment company originally spun out of Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) in 2013. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (“mCRPC”) and Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations & Communications

Phone : 587-390-7865

Email : info@zenithepigenetics.com















