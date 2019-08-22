Federal Reserve announces results of offering of seven-day term deposits on August 22
For release at 3:30 p.m. EDT
On August 22, 2019, the Federal Reserve conducted a floating-rate offering of term deposits through its Term Deposit Facility. The operation offered seven-day term deposits with the rate set equal to the sum of the interest rate paid on excess reserves plus a fixed spread of 1 basis point.
Following are the results of the operation:
|TDF Operation ID:
|F74
|Total Amount Awarded:
|$1,668,000,000
|Number of Participants:
|18
The awarded deposits will settle on August 22, 2019, and will mature on August 29, 2019. The operation effective rate will apply to all awarded deposits.
