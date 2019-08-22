There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,446 in the last 365 days.

CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable November 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2019.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

