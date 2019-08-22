SouthCrest Financial Group Announces New Chairman and Dividend Increase

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG:PK), the holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A., announced the appointment of Harold Wyatt III as its new Chairman of the Board, replacing Joan Cravey who remains on the Board of Directors, and Tony Scavuzzo as its Vice-Chairman.



CEO Brian D. Schmitt stated “First and most importantly, we want to thank Joan Cravey for her diligent service as the Chairwoman of the Board since 2011. She stepped up during the time of maximum change for the Company, and helped guide it with a smooth hand through rough water during her tenure. We are extremely excited to have Harold take the leading position on the Board to help push SouthCrest towards maximum performance.” Mr. Wyatt joined the Board in 2010, and has been the Vice Chairman of the Board since 2011.

In addition, the Company announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.05/share starting with the dividend that will be payable on November 15th 2019, to all shareholders of record on November 1, 2019.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors.

CONTACT

Andy Borrmann

Chief Financial Officer

678.734.3505



