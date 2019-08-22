There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,458 in the last 365 days.

Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable September 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at August 30, 2019.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for August 30, 2019 as per the Prospectus  which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $19.65 per share and Preferred  shareholders have received a total of $8.34 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total  of $27.99.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:  Bank of Montreal, The  Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial  Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto‐Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great‐West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details    
     
Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A)   $0.04583
Ex-Dividend Date:   August 29, 2019
Record Date:   August 30, 2019
Payable Date:   September 10, 2019
     

Investor Relations: 1‐877‐478‐2372                       
Local: 416‐304‐4443                     
www.financial15.com                
info@quadravest.com

