There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,458 in the last 365 days.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares 185th Consecutive Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its 185th consecutive monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable September 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at August 30, 2019.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $22.00 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.11 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $30.11.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.

Distribution Details
Class A Share (DFN)     $0.10000
Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)     $0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date:     August 29, 2019
Record Date:     August 30, 2019
Payable Date:     September 10, 2019



Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372


Local: 416-304-4443


www.dividend15.com


info@quadravest.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.