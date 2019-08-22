Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05683 for each Class A share and $0.05250 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable September 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at August 30, 2019.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on August 30, 2019 will receive a dividend of $0.05683 per share based on the VWAP of $6.82 payable on September 10, 2019. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.



Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.



Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $10.92 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.40 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.33.



The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal AGFManagement Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc. Bank of Nova Scotia CIFinancial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TransCanada Corp National Bank of Canada Power Financial Corp. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. Toronto-Dominion Bank Distribution Details Class A Share (PDV) $0.05683 Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.05250 Ex-Dividend Date: August 29, 2019 Record Date: August 30, 2019 Payable Date: September 10, 2019

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.primedividend.com

info@quadravest.com



