M SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable September 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at August 30, 2019.
M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.
|Distribution Details
|Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)
|$0.03125
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|August 29, 2019
|Record Date:
|August 30, 2019
|Payable Date:
|September 10, 2019
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.m-split.com
info@quadravest.com
