First Horizon Named to Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) today announced it was named by Working Mother as one of 80 companies on the 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index.



“Our inclusive culture helps our colleagues to do their best work and achieve their personal goals - creating a workplace where employees feel heard and have the freedom to be themselves,” said John Daniel, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We are honored to be included in the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index and will continue to work inclusively with our colleagues to serve our customers, strengthen our communities and evolve in our industry.”

The index recognizes corporations and organizations that demonstrate high-quality diversity and inclusion work by creating an inclusive culture through leadership, accountability, communications and employee engagement; and transparency in willingness to share workforce demographic data. It also provides information to organizations to help understand gaps in representation and provide a strategic roadmap to find and implement Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) solutions.

"The Inclusion Index continues to grow as more and more organizations are willing to be transparent about their progress and workforce demographics," says Deborah Munster, vice president, Diversity Best Practices. "We applaud their D&I efforts and will continue to set a high bar in order to drive change and accountability."

First Horizon Highlights:

—From 2015 to 2018, we increased the number of women and minorities in the top three salary levels of the company from 33% to 41%

—Women make up 63% of our company’s workforce and 32% of our executive team

—More than 20% of our executive team is diverse

—Of our more than 5,500 employees, nearly 30% are ethnically diverse

—Created employee resource groups to drive employee engagement in diversity and inclusion strategies targeted toward specific causes, and to provide a support system for inclusion, community outreach and professional development

—Created a formal mentoring program to support the development of employees who desire career progression, coaching and leadership roles within the company

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates more than 250 bank locations across the Southeast and 29 FTN Financial offices across the U.S. FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company has been ranked by American Banker magazine among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. banks and as one of the nation’s best employers by the National Association for Female Executives and Fortune magazine. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G

CONTACT: Kassidy Johnson 901-523-4021, Kajohnson@firsttennessee.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.