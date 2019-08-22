Tarps Now® Expands Concrete Curing Blanket Solutions for the Construction Industry

Company Increases Availability Standard and Custom Concrete Curing Blankets for Construction Firms

ST.JOSEPH, MI, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to increasing demands of EPC Contractors and construction firms throughout North America, Tarps Nowis pleased to announce the addition of new lines of rugged concrete curing blankets engineered to meet the needs of the construction industry.Tarps Nowmanufactures its concrete curing blanket lines using the toughest woven polyethylene fabric and engineered for correct insulation and extended longevity. In addition, these new lines of concrete curing blankets using a flexible foam which provides the highest possible R value factor to accelerate the concrete curing process during all types of weather.Being highly resilient and hydrophobic, the micro-foam selected by Tarps Nowduring the manufacturing process ensures superior performance, with an outer poly outer shell that extremely durable and long lasting. Tarps Nowconcrete curing blankets also feature a deep black on the exterior to provide maximum temperature gain from solar heat, thereby maximizing interior insulation layer R values ranging up to 7.7.Supporting the new array of Concrete Curing Blankets offered, Tarps Nowprovides a variety of stock or standard sizes of concrete curing blankets ranging from 12-mil, 1/2-inch closed cell measuring 3 x 25 feet to 12-mil, to 1/4-inch closed cell blankets that are 12 x 25 feet. Further, as a U.S.-based custom manufacturer of tarps, covers and insulated curing blankets, Tarps Nowproduces custom concrete curing blankets sizes for any project. In addition, wet concrete blankets also are available for ordering where conditions warrant this type of use.Tarps NowConcrete Curing Blankets:About Tarps NowTarps Nowfeatures an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps , vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Nowhas the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.



