Celebree School Announces First Annual Charity Golf Tournament

/EIN News/ -- LUTHERVILLE, Md., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 26 company-owned locations in Maryland and Delaware, today announced it will host its first annual charity golf tournament on October 18, 2019 at The Links At Challedon (6166 Challedon Circle, Mt. Airy, Md.). All proceeds from the event will benefit the Children’s Heart Program at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital.

“Celebree School’s commitment to nurturing children and their families runs deep,” said founder and CEO Richard Huffman. “The proceeds raised from this tournament will support one of the top pediatric cardiology and heart surgery centers in the country, right in Celebree School’s backyard.”

The University of Maryland Children's Hospital at the University of Maryland Medical Center is recognized throughout Maryland and the mid-Atlantic region as a resource for critically and chronically ill children. The Children’s Heart Program is ranked among the nation’s top 50 pediatric cardiology and heart surgery centers, according to the 2019-2020 edition of the U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals. Among children’s hospitals nationally, the Children’s Heart Program ranks 32nd, moving up nine positions from last year.

The Children’s Heart Program at UMCH has seen some medical marvels this past year. One-year-old Tessa Agnoli received a heart transplant earlier in 2019, the youngest patient to have the procedure at the center. Also this year, 12-year-old Lindsey Le had a double lung-heart transplant, a surgery that is rarely performed across the nation.

Celebree School welcomes businesses and organizations that wish to participate and sponsor the fundraiser. The format for the tournament is a four-player shotgun start at 9 a.m. The event includes a longest drive, closest-to-the-pin and putting contests. A silent auction will take place along with a 50/50 raffle and additional raffles for door prizes. Lunch will be served and players can also take advantage of a cash bar and drink cart.

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

