Pacific Dental Services®-Supported Practices Provided $6.5 Million in Donated Dentistry on Smile Generation Serve Day

Leading dental support organization (DSO) Pacific Dental Services (PDS®), which was just named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 14th time, joined forces with The Smile Generation to launch the 9th annual Smile Generation Serve Day, an annual day of service and nationwide campaign of giving that focuses on providing donated dentistry to underserved patients. On Saturday, August 17th, more than 700 PDS-supported dental practices and volunteers throughout the United States provided 3,000 patients with more than $6.5 million of oral health care, including some life changing procedures such as CEREC® same-day crowns, implants, root canals, oral surgery, and scaling and root planning, taking care of the patients’ overall dental care needs. Since its inception in 2011, more than 18,000 patients have received donated dentistry during Smile Generation Serve Day, totaling more than $32 million in oral health care.

“Service is at the core of who we are as an organization,” said Stephen E. Thorne, IV, Founder and CEO of PDS, which supports over 750 dental practices in 21 states. “Participating in the act of service changes our hearts and minds about what matters most in life. Our success enables us to create opportunities to serve through improving oral health care locally, nationally and internationally. We’re humbled to be able to provide donated dentistry each year to thousands of people in need during Smile Generation Serve Day.”

Many of the patients treated during this year’s Smile Generation Serve Day event are affiliated with After Innocence, Special Olympics International, or Dental Lifeline Network. “Smile Generation Serve Day is a great event that allows our volunteers to serve more patients in need,” said Fred Leviton, CEO of Dental Lifeline Network, which provides dental care for people with disabilities, people who are elderly and medically fragile, and veterans. “Many of these people received life-changing services they otherwise would not have access to, and we’re so appreciative of all the PDS-supported dental practices that opened up their offices to change lives in their local communities.”

After Innocence is a non-profit organization that serves prison exonerees nationwide – many of whom falsely imprisoned for decades. “Smile Generation Serve Day is a game-changer for dozens of our exoneree-clients. Pacific Dental Services-supported dentists across the country welcomed our exonerees into their offices, providing extensive pro bono services, and helped these deserving individuals take an important step in rebuilding their lives after wrongful convictions," said Jon Eldan, Executive Director of After Innocence.

PDS’ 2019 ranking on Inc. Magazine’s exclusive list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies is a particularly notable achievement – the DSO is one of only a few companies that has placed on the Inc. 5000 14 times, joining Pinnacle Group, WMK, and Jarret Logistics Systems. Since its inception in 1994, PDS has been committed to fostering a culture of Clinicians Leading Clinicians in Clinical Excellence®. Their primary purpose is to provide support so that clinicians can focus on providing oral health care to their patients to keep them healthier and happier. This includes educating patients about the link between oral health and whole-body health – what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with over 750 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

