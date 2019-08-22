Halifax Shipyard celebrates handover of HMCS Montreal

/EIN News/ -- HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Irving Shipbuilding Inc. celebrated the handover of Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Montreal to the Royal Canadian Navy, following the completion of a 53-week docking work period.



The docking work period was completed on schedule and included preventive and corrective maintenance, ship system upgrades including new diesel generators and chillers to name a few, as well as installation of new equipment providing enhanced combat capabilities to ensure the longevity of HMCS Montreal, a Halifax-class frigate.

More than 400 of Halifax Shipyard’s 2,000 employees worked on HMCS Montreal's docking work period, including many shipbuilders who are members of Unifor Local 1. Dozens of Nova Scotia-based suppliers worked with ISI on the Montreal, including Maritime Pressure Works, MacKinnon & Olding, CMS Steel Pro, and Pro-Insul, among others.

“Congratulations on a job well done to our team of shipbuilders on a very successful docking work period for HMCS Montreal. At Halifax Shipyard we are proud to continue to maintain the Halifax-class for the Royal Canadian Navy. We wish HMCS Montreal’s crew fair winds and following seas,” said Kevin McCoy, President, Irving Shipbuilding.

Since 2010, all seven of the Navy’s east coast Halifax-class frigates– Halifax, Fredericton, Montreal, Charlottetown, St. John’s, Ville de Quebec, and Toronto – have been consecutively modernized and maintained at Halifax Shipyard.

Halifax Shipyard is continuing its legacy as the Halifax-class In-Service Support Centre of Excellence, with HMCS Charlottetown currently in the graving dock for a docking work period.

About Irving Shipbuilding Inc.

Irving Shipbuilding Inc., Canada’s National Shipbuilder, is the most modern shipbuilder and in-service ship support provider in North America. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, our skilled team and innovative facilities provide efficient building, fabrication, conversion and servicing of vessels and offshore platforms. As Canada’s chosen shipbuilder, Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is working with the Royal Canadian Navy on the next class of Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) and Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) vessels under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). We are proud to continue our long history as a trusted partner in Canadian shipbuilding. Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is a member of the J.D. Irving, Limited group of companies, a diverse family owned company with operations in Canada and the United States. Learn more at www.IrvingShipbuilding.com or www.ShipsforCanada.ca.

Media Contact:

Sarah Simpson

Simpson.sarah@irvingshipbuilding.com

902-484-4549



