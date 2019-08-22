eXp World Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty and eXp World Technologies, today announced that management is scheduled to attend the 18th Annual D.A. Davidson Technology Conference in New York City as well as the Zelman & Associates 2019 Housing Summit in Boston.



Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day at each event and is scheduled to present at the 18th Annual D.A. Davidson Technology Conference as follows:

18th Annual D.A. Davidson Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Presentation Time: 3:55 – 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Roosevelt Hotel (45 East 45th Street, New York, NY 10017)

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/dadco44/expi/



Zelman & Associates 2019 Housing Summit

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2019

Location: InterContinental Hotel Boston (510 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02210)

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your D.A. Davidson or Zelman & Associates representative.

About eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) owns eXp Realty and eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 21,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and five Canadian provinces. The company recently announced expansion into the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com .

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice President, Marketing and Communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty. net

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director, MZ Group – MZ North America

949.385.6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us



