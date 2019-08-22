PGR with 150 cases under investigation

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 22 - The Attorney General's Office (PGR) currently has 150 cases under investigation and 80 under preparatory instruction related to cases of corruption and mismanagement of public funds. ,

This information was given to the press on Thursday by the national director of prevention and anti-corruption, Inocencia Pinto, on the sidelines of the award ceremony to the PGR Palanca Negra prize.

The deputy prosecutor also said that some cases had already been brought to court, without specifying the number or the citizens involved.

Related to processes carried out, she stressed, are the result of preventive activities carried by the body under the strategic plan to fight corruption, which began last year.

Inocência Pinto said that the phenomenon of corruption has reached alarming dimensions, affecting all sectors of the state, a fact that leads to internal prevention campaigns.

"PGR started the plan within this justice body," she said.

