myWorld Canada Appoints Jason Wright as Managing Director

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- myWorld Retail Services Canada Inc., the Canadian operator of Cashback World, one of the world’s largest Shopping Community and the provider of high-end customer and fan loyalty solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jason Wright as Managing Director of myWorld Canada.



With more than 20 years of experience in client services and business development and operations, Jason will add tremendous value, and with his expertise, help grow the business in the North American sector.

Formerly Head of Key Accounts & Business Development, Wright is a highly experienced and well-regarded leader whose responsibilities in his most recent role included the development of new business relationships and supporting strategic initiatives for sales and client acquisition.

Commenting on the new appointment, CEO of myWorld Americas Roberto Freire stated, “I’m confident that this is the best decision to move the company forward. The restructuring of myWorld Canada’s leadership will strengthen Cashback World Canada’s ability to offer Canadians more value for their dollar, providing them with more opportunities to shop with some of the country’s most trusted brands while collecting numerous shopping benefits.”

Prior to joining myWorld Canada, Wright served as V.P. of Marketing and Operations at Search Engine Films and enjoyed a 16-year career at Allied Integrated Marketing, a marketing and advertising firm focused on lifestyle and entertainment clients. He served as V.P. and G.M. at Allied’s Canadian office.

“I look forward to continuing the establishment of myWorld in Canada and duplicating the success we have seen in many International territories. Our online Shopping Community offerings and unparalleled loyalty solutions for small and medium sized businesses, offer unbeatable value to Canadian consumers and business owners. Global Partnerships with large scale Sports organizations illustrate the impact we aim to have on fan engagement in Canada as well,” stated Wright.

In his newly appointed role, Wright will oversee all areas of myWorld Canada while implementing strategic plans and programs that will amplify the company’s extensive suite of offerings including the Cashback World Shopping Community (cashbackworld.com) and Cashback World Partner Loyalty Program (partner.cashbackworld.com).

About Cashback World

The international Shopping Community Cashback World offers attractive shopping benefits (Cashback and Shopping Points) to customers who would like to save money by shopping worldwide in store with the Cashback Card or online. In addition, Cashback World provides companies with an uncomplicated and innovative customer loyalty program, thus allowing them to become a part of this shopping world. Cashback World is currently active in more than 40 markets. 13 million customers enjoy shopping benefits at approximately 130,000 Loyalty Merchants around the world.

