Seniors' Physical and Mental Health Linked to Optimism

Study shows that a positive attitude can impact a senior’s mental and physical health.

SHELTON, CONNECTICUT , UNITED STATES, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the growing health challenges that are prevalent today is understanding how various factors contribute to overall health. Often, people look to treat specific ailments instead of examining the whole. For example, if one has high blood pressure, a healthier diet and regular exercise are prescribed. Or if one’s memory and cognitive ability are deteriorating, it is often linked to just old age or the aging process itself.



A recent study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine looked at how several distinctive factors influenced physical and mental health in people ages 65 and older. The goal of the study was to identify how things such as wisdom, outlook on life, loneliness, income, and sleep played a role in the overall health and functioning of older adults.



The four main observations made, which were published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, were:

Physical health correlated with both cognitive function and mental health;

Cognitive function was significantly associated with physical mobility, wisdom, and life satisfaction;

Physical health was associated with mental well-being, resilience, and younger age; and

Mental health was linked to optimism, self-compassion, income, and lower levels of loneliness and sleep disturbances



“Traits like optimism, resilience, wisdom, and self-compassion were found to be protective, while loneliness seemed to be a risk factor,” said Dilip Jeste, head of the research team.



Based on the results of the study, staying active and positive can help to promote healthy aging, as well as to maintain friendships and to build new relationships. At Comfort Keepers, our caregivers are trained to provide seniors with the assistance needed to maintain an active and positive lifestyle!



With advanced age and the increased frequency of some of life’s more negative experiences such as death, injury, or chronic illness, it’s not uncommon for older adults to be confronted with feelings of increased stress.



Prolonged stress can potentially lead to things such as isolation, loneliness, and depression, which could contribute to mental health problems. The key to overcoming this as we age? As the research indicates, one of the healthiest ways to combat moments of stress and adversity is through having a positive attitude toward aging itself.



Above all, independence is a critical component of having a positive attitude toward aging. Through a wide array of services, our Comfort Keepers caregivers will work to encourage seniors and see that they progress toward their goals.



At Comfort Keepers, we understand the importance of social wellness and the value it can bring to seniors’ lives. Our trusted caregivers not only provide meaningful companionship, but they can also help in getting seniors to and from the places they need to go, so they are still able to enjoy doing the things they love.

About Comfort Keepers Greater Hartford, CT:

Providing best-in-class home health care for seniors and the elderly is a true passion of ours, and is a reputation we strive to maintain on a daily basis. Our experienced Comfort Keepers CT senior home care team is dedicated to building real relationships because you deserve high-quality care from people that care about you. Whether you are interested in assisted living, we have the ability to customize our services to match your exact needs.

Our Comfort Keepers CT senior home care mission is to provide our clients with the highest level of quality of life that is achievable. We shall treat each of our clients with the respect and dignity they deserve, as though we were caring for a member of our own family.

The special caregivers who deliver our unique brand of senior home care (We call them Comfort Keepers®.) are carefully selected, screened, and trained to provide professional, compassionate care.

This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Wynnewood, PA.

Related Materials:

https://shelton-325.comfortkeepers.com/home/blog?article=303&date=2018-09-20&title=senior-in-home-care--the-arts-help-fight-dementia-in-shelton-ct

https://shelton-325.comfortkeepers.com/home/blog?article=295&date=2018-05-31&title=dementia-care-alzheimers-disease--the-senior-brain

https://shelton-325.comfortkeepers.com/home/blog?article=302&date=2018-09-06&title=a-home-health-aide-can-help-improve-a-seniors-mental-health-in-shelton-ct



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.