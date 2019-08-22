Organic Starch Market to Reach USD 52.19 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Organic Starch Market Size – USD 36.27 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Organic Starch Industry Trends – Rise in demand for healthier convenience foods and snacks, keener focus on clean product labels.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extensive application in packaged foods and bakery products, increasing need to extend the shelf life of food items in retail stores, rising consumer awareness about healthy diet ingredients and a booming textile sector in the emerging economies are key factors contributing to high the CAGR of Organic Starch during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organic Starch market was valued at USD 36.27 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 52.19 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. As the lifestyle of people today comprises of long working hours, there is a surging demand for ready-to-eat convenience foods, that are easily available in retail stores. Organic starch is an important bulking, sweetening and binding agent in such applications. It also finds important applications in the textile and pharmaceuticals industry, in applications like textile sixing of cotton clothes and diluting, binding and lubrication processes. It is due to such desirable properties that organic starch is observed to be gaining a significant traction on a global level.

While the developed European and American economies currently hold a large market share both in production and consumption of organic starch, the Asia Pacific region along with other emerging economies is expected to grow strongly over the following decade.

Rapidly changing consumer lifestyle that demands an increased availability of ready-to-eat convenience and packaged foods is propelling market growth. With an increasing number of restaurants and food outlets serving these products, the demand for organic starch is going up.

A high demand for natural and clean product labels along with rising sweetening requirements are leading the corn starch market globally. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast time frame.

Organic Arrowroot Powder finds popular application as a thickener in fruit gels and fruit sauces. It is preferred over corn starch in specific uses as it creates a perfectly clear gel and does not break even after being combined with acidic ingredients.

Potato starch has numerous applications in ready-to-eat, ready-to-mix and convenience food products globally, and especially in emerging economies because of its ability to form clear pastes and solutions. This is fueling the potato starch market growth.

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global organic starch market due to extensive demand for packaged and processed foods. Potato starch is used widely to produce wiener, meat balls and hamburgers, and hence the strong demand.

Poland and other eastern European countries will be leading the market for organic starch in the European region, which is already a mature production share holder. This is due to the fertile resources and a burgeoning demand.

Nations like India and China are leading the textile industry growth in the Asia Pacific region. The applicability of starch in textile sizing is leading the product demand in these markets.

The organic starch market is winning over conventional alternatives such as regular starch or gelatin due to properties like the provision of ubiquitous texture that is product appealing.

Changing climate conditions, erratic rainfall pattern and other seasonal variations often deter the crop quality. This has implications on the quality of organic starch, and therefore, its market demand.

Product innovations drive this market that is based on a favorable combination of many product qualities. Avebe is a large producer of functional and healthy ingredients based on starch potatoes. They have provided clean label meat solutions as a range of functional potato proteins with excellent emulsifying and gelation properties.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Organic Starch market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, end use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Potato Starch

Corn Starch

Arrowroot Starch

Tapioca Starch

Others

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Direct

Indirect

Store-based selling

Online retailing

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bulking Agent

Anti-Caking Agent

Sweetener

Stabilizer

Fat Replacer

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Baking Industry

Meat Industry

Animal Feed Products

Textile Industry

Pharmaceutical Products

Personal Care Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

