International Day of the Disappeared Event at the National Press Club in Washington DC – August 30 at 10 am

WASHINTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Please join us to discuss enforced disappearance in different countries around the world.** Several speakers from different countries will address this event*** What: International Day of the Disappeared.* When: August 30 (Friday).* Time: 10:00 am to 12 noon.* Where: National Press Club (Washington DC).Floor 13, Murrow Room529 14th Street NWWashington, DC 20045Sponsored by:1) Sindhi Foundation.2) Torture Abolition and Survivors Support Coalition International (TASSC).3) American Kurdish Information Network.4) Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE).Contact: Sufi LaghariEmail: sufi.laghari@gmail.comPhone: +1-202-378-0333



