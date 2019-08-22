International Day of the Disappeared Event at the National Press Club in Washington DC – August 30 at 10 am
Please join us to discuss enforced disappearance in different countries around the world.
** Several speakers from different countries will address this event**
* What: International Day of the Disappeared.
* When: August 30 (Friday).
* Time: 10:00 am to 12 noon.
* Where: National Press Club (Washington DC).
Floor 13, Murrow Room
529 14th Street NW
Washington, DC 20045
Sponsored by:
1) Sindhi Foundation.
2) Torture Abolition and Survivors Support Coalition International (TASSC).
3) American Kurdish Information Network.
4) Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE).
Contact: Sufi Laghari
Email: sufi.laghari@gmail.com
Phone: +1-202-378-0333
