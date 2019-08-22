There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,447 in the last 365 days.

International Day of the Disappeared Event at the National Press Club in Washington DC – August 30 at 10 am

WASHINTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Please join us to discuss enforced disappearance in different countries around the world.


** Several speakers from different countries will address this event**


* What: International Day of the Disappeared.

* When: August 30 (Friday).

* Time: 10:00 am to 12 noon.

* Where: National Press Club (Washington DC).
Floor 13, Murrow Room
529 14th Street NW
Washington, DC 20045

Sponsored by:

1) Sindhi Foundation.
2) Torture Abolition and Survivors Support Coalition International (TASSC).
3) American Kurdish Information Network.
4) Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE).

Contact: Sufi Laghari
Email: sufi.laghari@gmail.com
Phone: +1-202-378-0333

Sufi Laghari
Sindhi Foundation
+1 202-378-0333
email us here

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.