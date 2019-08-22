Drug-Free World Volunteers take to the streets as ‘K2’ or synthetic marijuana overdoses increase

Policewoman learning about Drug-Free World drug education booklets and their use in the community

K2 overdose emergency cases are up 128% in DC over last year

Education is key in helping reduce our drug problem. The influx of synthetic drugs continues to plague the DC metro area with deadly overdoses.” — Rev. Susan Taylor, Drug-Free World DC

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spokesperson for the D.C. Fire and EMS in Washington, DC, sounded the alarm on the illegal street drug known as “K2” this week. In 2019, there have been more than 3,000 K2 overdose cases just through July, marking a 128% increase over the same time period last year when there were about 1,300 cases. Ambulances, fire trucks, and hospitals have been overwhelmed with overdose calls and visits.

In all of 2018, there were 3,488 cases of K2 overdose calls for ambulances. Just over half way through 2019, those numbers have almost been reached already.

Taking the message about the dangers of K2 or synthetics to the street, volunteers from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World participated in the DC Police sponsored “Beat the Streets” program. Volunteers braved almost 100-degree heat to talk with officials, youth and parents about synthetics and urged them to stay away from such drugs, giving them booklets from the Truth About Drugs series on synthetics. These booklets from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World detail information about K2, also called “Spice” or “Scooby Snax”.

Synthetics are very different from cannabis and are actually dried plant material sprayed with various synthetic drugs. There is no way to know what is in each batch and even the same batch can vary widely in strength. That is partially what makes them so dangerous. At least five deaths this year have been related to K2, just in Washington, DC.

Rev. Susan Taylor, faith liaison for the Foundation shared, “Education is key in helping reduce our drug problem. The influx of synthetic drugs continues to plague the DC metro area with deadly overdoses. We see drugs in every corner of our communities. Our youth, our family members, our friends all need to be educated about drugs. We are working in coalition with government agencies, parents, police, other drug education programs, churches, teachers, and other organizations in doing just that.”

Started by a DC Police officer, Beat the Streets is run throughout the summer with programs and activities for youth to direct them from drugs and violence. The program includes education as well as fun activities to keep youth entertained and out of gangs and crime.

Used widely by DC Prevention Centers, churches, re-entry programs, government agencies and non-profits in the Washington, DC, metro area as well as around the country, the Truth About Drugs materials empower youth and adults with the facts so they can make informed decisions and avoid the tragedy of drug addiction.

The Truth About Drugs booklets make the point that drugs are not the solution: “Difficult as it may be to face one’s problems, the consequences of drug use are always worse than the problem one is trying to solve with them.”

Evidence based studies have shown that when young people are provided the true information about drugs, usage rates drop.

The Church of Scientology supports the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs program which is one of the world’s largest non-governmental drug education and prevention campaigns. IT features shows about successful application of the Drug-Free World material on www.Scientology.TV.

Drug-Free World offers all its educational materials for free. Materials can be ordered at www.drugfreeworld.org. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is an international organization with materials in 22 languages.



