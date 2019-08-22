World Enzymes Market to Cross $19 Billion by 2025 - Driven by Rising Demand in Various End-use Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enzymes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Carboydrases, Proteases, Lipases), By Application (Industrial, Specialty), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 19.09 billion by 2025. It is projected to register a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for industrial enzymes in detergent, animal feed, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment industries is expected to drive the growth.



Enzymes are used as additives in the food and beverage industry to enhance the product quality and eradicate deficiencies in food items. The rapid growth of food processing industry on account of rising population coupled with increasing consumer spending on processed food products is expected to drive product demand over the projected period.



Enzymes are expected to witness high demand from detergent manufacturing on account of their ability to remove protein-based stains and dirt. In the pulp and paper industry, the product is used for deinking and fiber modification applications. Rising demand for superior quality paper for medical packaging industry is expected to drive growth of the enzymes market.



High cost associated with enzyme manufacturing equipment and machinery makes it a capital intensive industry, which is expected to be a barrier for the new entrants. A strong foothold of the major players on account of their established buyer base and wide distribution network is expected to offer them a competitive edge over the projected period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, demand for specialty enzymes in U.S. was valued at USD 1.88 billion and is expected to witness significant growth in near future on account of the strong presence of pharmaceutical manufacturing in the region

Carbohydrase led the product segment with a market share of 48.2%, as the product has a high demand for producing sugar syrups in the food processing industry

Pharmaceutical was the largest application segment for specialty enzymes in China, accounting for 48.49% of the overall market share owing to the high volume production of generic drugs in the country

Demand for industrial enzymes in Brazil is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% over the projected period on account of expansion of FMCG and nutraceutical companies in the country

Rising focus of animal feed manufacturers on improving nutritional values of the end-products is expected to propel the industrial enzymes segment with a CAGR of 9% over the projected period

The optimum business growth for the manufacturers in the enzymes market is likely to depend on the strategies including backward integration, capacity expansion, new product development, and significant investments in R&D

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Enzymes Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Enzymes Market

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.3. Social Landscape

3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.6.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.6.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.6.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions



Chapter 4. Enzymes Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

4.3. Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2014 to 2025 for the following

4.4. Carbohydrase

4.5. Proteases

4.6. Lipases

4.7. Polymerases & nucleases

4.8. Others



Chapter 5. Enzymes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition & Scope

5.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

5.3. Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2014 to 2025 for the following

5.4. Industrial Enzymes

5.5. Specialty Enzymes



Chapter 6. Industrial Enzymes Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definition & Scope

6.2. Rnd-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

6.3. Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2014 to 2025 for the following

6.4. Food & beverage

6.5. Detergents

6.6. Animal feed

6.7. Textile

6.8. Pulp & paper

6.9. Nutraceutical

6.10. Personal care & cosmetics

6.11. Wastewater



Chapter 7. Specialty Enzymes Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definition & Scope

7.2. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

7.3. Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2014 to 2025 for the following

7.4. Pharmaceutical

7.5. Research & biotechnology

7.6. Diagnostics

7.7. Biocatalysts



Chapter 8. Enzymes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. Top 5 Players

8.3. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic & Technological)

8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025

8.5. North America

8.6. Europe

8.7. Asia-Pacific

8.8. Central & South America

8.9. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.4. Public Companies

9.5. Private Companies



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. BASF SE

10.2. Novozymes A/S

10.3. DSM

10.4. Danisco-DuPont

10.5. Novus International Inc.

10.6. Associated British Foods PLC

10.7. CHR Hansen Holding A/S

10.8. Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd.

10.9. Lesaffre Group

10.10. Adisseo France S.A.S.



