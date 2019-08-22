Chad defends reactivation of Joint Commission

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 22 - The Chadian President, Idriss Débi Itno, defended Thursday, in Luanda, the reactivation of the Joint Cooperation Commission with Angola, to identify potential investment areas.,

Idriss Débi, who was speaking at the opening of official talks said that, the two countries can explore and develop partnerships in the agriculture, mining, energy and infrastructure sectors.

According to the Chadian statesman, eventual partnerships can contribute to the structural transformation of the Chadian economy.

President Débi, considered it essential for the two countries to work towards better addressing common challenges linked to the promotion of development and well-being of their populations, with particular emphasis on security cooperation, for their role in the stability of both nations.

Chadian President also stressed that the understanding reached in Luanda for the promotion of peaceful relations between Rwanda and Uganda confirms the Angolan commitment to peace and the development of the African continent.

The agreement reached, said the Chadian statesman, is a magnanimous act of the Angolan head of state in mediating the conflict that has divided the two African countries.

