What is the position of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam in Sri Lanka's Presidential Poll?

Gothabaya Rajapakse

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --'The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is not viewing the Presidential nominee, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as the only perpetrator of the crime of Genocide. We see the the entire Sri Lankan State and all who ruled as the face of that State as being complicit in the crime of Genocide' said the TGTE.The TGTE's Ministry of Political Affairs was responding to the question about their position with regards to the Presidential polls, at this time when election fever have taken center stage in the island.The Presidential Election in Sri Lanka has always been one serving the needs of the Sinhala Nation, while it was being thrust upon an occupied Tamil Nation. 'It is from this perspective that we have been approaching every election held in Sri Lanka, with the ambition of winning back the sovereignty of the Tamil Nation'.'Rather than being trapped in the immediacy of concessional politics, our position has always been compatible with decisions aimed at the long-term goals benefitting the Tamil Liberation struggle'.TGTE's Ministry of Political Affairs went on to say that the final position on this matter was 'for our Parliament to deliberate and decide on at the appropriate time'.



