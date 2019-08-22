CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GNLN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Further details about the case can be found at the link provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: GNLN)

Class Period: on behalf of all who purchased or otherwise acquired Greenlane common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Greenlane’s April 2019 initial public offering.



Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/greenlane-loss-form?wire=3

According to the filed complaint, the registration statement issued in connection with Greenlane's initial public offering contained untrue statements of material fact and omitted to state material facts both required by governing regulations and necessary to make the statements made not misleading. Foremost, the registration statement touted Greenlane as “one of the largest distributors of products made by JUUL Labs,” and was replete with reference to the benefits and competitive advantages that Greenlane purportedly enjoys due to its relationship with San Francisco-based e-cig manufacturer JUUL Labs, Inc.

To learn more about the Greenlane Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.