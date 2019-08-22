Learning Care Group Debuts Pathways Learning Academy

/EIN News/ --

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Learning Care Group is expanding its portfolio of brands with the introduction of Pathways Learning Academy, a 21st century preschool designed to start children on the right path to prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond.

Through Learning Care Group’s collaborative partnership with community and nonprofit organizations, Pathways Learning Academy offers families a safe and nurturing early education experience. Featuring a STEAM curriculum that’s personalized to meet each child’s developmental needs, the program invites the world into every classroom through an interactive approach to science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics.

“At Pathways Learning Academy, we’re guiding tomorrow’s leaders – sparking their curiosity, building their confidence, and guaranteeing their preparedness,” said Mark Bierley, CEO, Learning Care Group. “Our unique approach builds on more than five decades of experience providing families with high-quality early education and care to ensure we prepare today’s children academically, socially and emotionally for future success.”

Profound discoveries, meaningful journeys

Pathways Learning Academy is grounded in nurturing care, experienced teachers, and an intentional, personalized curriculum. The program encourages children to think about what they’re learning as they explore concepts in a fun and holistic way in the school’s stimulating learning environment. Meaningful lessons, activities and discussions integrate the arts and sciences, enabling a well-rounded, multi-faceted perspective.

The research-driven curriculum at Pathways Learning Academy is designed to address every child’s specific needs based on age and individual pace of development, starting in infancy. Developed by Learning Care Group’s team of education experts, the program is secular and features classes for infants through school-age children. Schools also will offer elective options such as Spanish, yoga, music and more. For faith-based partnerships, there will be opportunities for ministry-led lessons.

“We’re preparing children to successfully navigate a constantly evolving world that is increasingly dependent on STEAM skills,” noted Dr. Susan Canizares, Chief Academic Officer, Learning Care Group. “Our program at Pathways Learning Academy nurtures children’s critical thinking, communication, creativity and collaboration – four essential elements that will be integral in shaping their future.”

Through the company’s Aware, Care, & Share approach, teachers observe and assess each child’s needs and interests and plan customized learning experiences for every child. Progress is shared with families through conferences and portfolios, and through real-time updates with the brightwheel mobile app.

For many organizations, one of their greatest resources is often left untapped when space reserved for weekend classes or events is unutilized or underutilized during the week. With Pathways Learning Academy, they can strengthen their community presence and their bottom line by maximizing use of their own facilities throughout the week through a preschool operated by Learning Care Group.

Pathways Learning Academy schools will be available to families in markets nationwide. Program offerings include classes for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years and include before- and after-school clubs for school-age children. For more information, please visit: www.pathwayslearningacademy.com

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through eight unique brands: The Children’s Courtyard, Childtime Learning Centers, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy and Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers. It operates more than 900 schools (corporate and franchise) across 36 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 130,000 children. Learning Care Group’s proprietary School Readiness Pathway supports the development of the academic and social skills needed for a smooth transition to elementary school. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

Attachment

Lydia Cisaruk Learning Care Group 248.697.9140 lcisaruk@learningcaregroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.