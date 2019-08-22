PURA Introduces EVERx CBD Sports Water at Arnold Sports Festival Europe in Barcelona September 20-22

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the company will introduce its EVERx CBD Sports Water at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Arnold Sports Festival Europe in Barcelona September 20-22, 2019. EVERx was officially launched for the first time ever at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio in 2017, and now EVERx expands its presence at the Arnold Sports Festival events worldwide. EVERx today is the leading CBD infused sports nutrition beverage with over $1 million in sales in 2018 and over $1 million in sales in the first six months of 2019 and targeting $4 million in sales by 2019 year end . EVERx is now an official sponsor of Jan Tana’s Body Painting Revolution featured globally at Arnold Sports Festival venues worldwide.

Jan Tana's Bodypainting Revolution, a colorful and artistic event, can be found center stage in Barcelona. Jan Tana’s Bodypainting Revolution is a regular scene steeling annual event at the Arnold Classic Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio . This unique art exhibition and competition will take place completely in public view as artists paint models, taking more than six hours to complete in hopes to impress the judges, captivate photographers and delight audiences with breathtaking stage performances.



The Arnold Sport Festival hosts multi-sport festivals on six-continents each year, including the Arnold Classic Africa, which takes place in Johannesburg, Gauteng, each May. The Arnold Sports Festival USA is held in Columbus, Ohio in March, followed by events in Melbourne, Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong and Spain. All events feature professional bodybuilding and related contests, amateur bodybuilding, strength and combat sports, a large health and fitness expo and youth events that vary from continent to continent.



"The Arnold Classic Worldwide brand is now the largest series of multi-sport festivals in the world and we look forward to making each of our Arnold Classic weekends better than our previous best," said James J. Lorimer, CEO of Classic Productions, Inc., who co-founded the Arnold Classic in Columbus with Governor Schwarzenegger.



For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com



For more information on Jan Tana, visit https://www.jantana.com/



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350



