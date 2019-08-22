LGI Homes Introduces New Floor Plans in Minneapolis

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the addition of six new floor plans to its Minneapolis-area communities. Priced from the $230s, this new selection of homes offers buyers exceptional value for a newly constructed home situated in an amenity-rich neighborhood within minutes of the world-class attractions of the Twin Cities.



Ranging in size from approximately 1,300 sq.ft. to 2,600 sq. ft., this collection of homes boasts expansive family rooms, spacious secondary bedrooms, and private owner retreats with oversized walk-in closets and luxurious en suite bathrooms. Select plans also include game rooms, flex rooms, lookout or walkout basements, as well as unfinished basement space for future buildout. Covered front porches, attached two-car garages and front yard landscaping provide curb appeal and convenience.

Equipped with LGI Homes’ new CompleteHome™ package, the three- and four-bedroom homes showcase chef-ready kitchens equipped with a full suite of Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, including a refrigerator and built-in microwave, as well as sprawling granite countertops, undermount kitchen sinks, and 36-inch upper cabinets topped with crown molding. Stylish vinyl plank flooring, rounded corners and LED flush mount lighting are a few more of the upgrades included in these move-in ready homes.

LGI Homes is currently building in three communities in the greater Twin Cities metro. Located in Big Lake, Sanford Select Acres positions homeowners for convenient commuting to Minneapolis as well as access to an extensive assortment of local amenities and outdoor recreation; priced from the $240s. To the west, the White Tail Ridge neighborhood in Montrose provides gorgeous countryside views, an onsite disc golf course and a variety of local activities minutes from the community; priced from the $230s. LGI’s newest development in Minnesota, Willow Creek, is located off I-35 S in Lonsdale, placing homeowners within walking distance of three city parks and close proximity to local schools, shopping, dining and entertainment; priced from the $270s.

LGI Homes offers quick move-in opportunities for qualified buyers. For additional information on available homes in the greater Twin Cities metro, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/Minneapolis .

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 32,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1854b497-066c-4077-9fda-17ccf93c4c72

The Pennington Floor Plan is Now Available in Minneapolis This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features a private owner’s retreat and spacious game room.



