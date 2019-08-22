Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Analysis to 2025 - A $5.65 Billion Opportunity, Driven by the Rise in Government Funding for Research

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Cell Type, By Product, By Technique (Physical Disruption, Reagent-based), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell lysis & disruption market size is expected to reach USD 5.65 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 8.31%.



Demand for cell lysis & disruption is driven by the immense growth of the biotechnology sector globally. This is majorly due to the high adoption of biotech processes in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, and bio-services industries.



Technological developments in procedures involved to release cellular organelles have paved the way for higher adoption of cell disruption methods. As retrieval and purification of biopharmaceuticals involve cell disruption, a rise in demand for biopharma would lead to the subsequent growth of the market.



In addition, advancements in the field of proteomics, metabolomics, and personalized medicine are expected to fuel progressive changes in this sector. However, the high cost of equipment coupled with the dearth of skilled professionals is expected to restrain revenue generation to a certain extent. The restraint can be addressed as the government organizations are releasing substantial funds to fuel development in the biotechnology sector.



Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton Dickinson & Company (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Claremont BioSolutions, LLC, and Miltenyi Biotec GmbH are the prominent companies in this market. These companies have undertaken strategies, such as new product development and strategic alliances, to maintain their market share.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

A rise in development of biologics has subsequently led to a high demand for better bioprocess solutions

The advantages offered by reagent-based methods for isolation of biological products is attributive to the largest share of the segment in 2018

The advantages include an unaltered biological activity of the sample of interest and ideal compatibility with the laboratory reagents

Enzymatic lysis, owing to higher biological specificity, is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period

Sonication instruments are expected to witness the maximum CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to higher adoption rate of these products due to their reliability

Mammalian cell culture systems have grabbed substantial attention among the biopharmaceutical manufacturers, thus leading to higher demand for cell lysis protocols for the same

Academic research accounted for the largest share in 2018 as a result of higher usage of cell separation associated protocols in research facilities

Substantial research in the development of the nucleic acid-derived products is expected to drive progress in this application in the coming years

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing regional cell lysis & disruption market due to lucrative opportunities offered by emerging nations, which has attracted investments from global firms

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Rise in government funding for research

3.1.1.2 High prevalence of diseases

3.1.1.3 Expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries

3.1.1.4 Growing focus on personalized medicine

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 High cost associated with implementation

3.1.2.2 Shortage of skilled personnel

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Applications, 2018

3.3 Cell Lysis & Dissociation - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Categorization: Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market: Technique Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Reagent-based

4.3 Physical Disruption



Chapter 5 Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Categorization: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.2 Instruments

5.3 Reagents & Consumables



Chapter 6 Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Categorization: Cell Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market: Cell Type Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.2 Mammalian Cells

6.3 Bacterial Cells

6.4 Yeast/Algae/Fungi

6.5 Plant Cells



Chapter 7 Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Categorization: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

7.2 Protein Isolation

7.3 Downstream Processing

7.4 Cell Organelle Isolation

7.5 Nucleic Acid Isolation



Chapter 8 Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Categorization: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

8.2 Academic & Research Institutes

8.3 Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

8.4 Cell Banks

8.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Chapter 9 Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Type & Technology

9.1 Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Share By Region, 2018 & 2025

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Strategy Framework

10.2 Market Participation Categorization

10.3 Company Profiles

10.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.3.2 Merck KGaA

10.3.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.3.4 Qiagen N.V.

10.3.5 Becton Dickinson & Company (BD)

10.3.6 Danaher

10.3.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.3.8 Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

10.3.9 Claremont BioSolutions LLC

10.3.10 Microfluidics International Corporation

10.3.11 Parr Instrument Company

10.3.12 BioVision Inc.

10.3.13 Covaris Inc.

10.3.14 Cell Signalling Technology Inc.

10.3.15 Qsonica LLC



