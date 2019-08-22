ThinkHR to Highlight Changing Compliance Landscape in Upcoming Webinar

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

ThinkHR , the most trusted source of SaaS-based HR knowledge, compliance and training solutions

WHAT:

Will present the educational webinar “Compliance Training 101,” examining the latest anti-harassment training mandates.

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EDT (12:00 p.m. CDT / 11:00 a.m. MDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

To register, visit http://pages.thinkhr.com/08.20.19PEOWebinar_RegPage.html .

DETAILS:

Several states across the U.S. have new (and pending) anti-harassment training mandates going into effect this year. And these evolving compliance needs will likely disproportionately impact small businesses that don’t have the expertise or training infrastructure in place to meet the requirements.

During this ThinkHR webinar, Jill Albrecht Weimer , an attorney and compliance training expert, will share ways to help clients navigate these new mandates. Weimer will explain how to address common client questions and offer strategies for positioning this information during sales meetings. Session attendees will also learn how to leverage compliance training solutions to ensure their clients’ organizations abide by the requirements.

For registration information and additional details, visit http://pages.thinkhr.com/08.20.19PEOWebinar_RegPage.html .

About ThinkHR

ThinkHR delivers trusted HR knowledge and people risk management solutions. Combining the best of human expertise with innovative cloud-based software, ThinkHR helps companies reduce risk, drive efficiencies and resolve people-related issues quickly and efficiently. Founded in 2005, ThinkHR is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, visit ​ www.thinkhr.com​ or connect via LinkedIn ​ or Twitter .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. MEDIA CONTACT: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group jeanne@devonpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.