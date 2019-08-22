Cruelty-Free CBD Products - Infinite CBD is Leaping Bunny Approved Brand

Infinite CBD products prove kindness with new Leaping Bunny Certification. All CBD products manufactured by Infinite CBD pass the gold standard of compassion for animals with cruelty-free products.

Lakewood, CO, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Infinite CBD is proud to hold a Leaping Bunny Certification to allow customers transparency of animal-friendly products. CBD and the endocannabinoid system is not only important to the human body but to animals as well.

Creating transparency and trust is the top priority at Infinite CBD. After ensuring only wholesome practices, the company is now a Leaping Bunny approved brand. Not only will this inform customers that the products they know and love are animal-friendly, but helps us bring attention to the impact CBD can have on animals health.

“The Standard,” set by Leaping Bunny, can be found on their website for companies and consumers to review. Per the standard of wholesale clients around the country, Leaping Bunny certifications are a popular preliminary consideration when starting business relationships. Leaping Bunny Standards include but are not limited to;

NO Animal Testing on Cosmetics or Household Products

Approval by the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics

An Independent Audit

Education continues to come first at Infinite CBD. With weekly blog posts informing consumers of CBD, its sources, different uses and business practices, the team can now share the product line is “cruelty-free. Not only does this strengthen the relationship between the customer and company, but it allows Infinite CBD to step out from the crowd, appealing to those who want their CBD experience to be totally guilt-free.

About Infinite CBD: Infinite CBD is a single-source CBD isolate company based in Lakewood, CO. Infinite CBD provides 99%+ CBD products to online customers and wholesalers. CBD or cannabidiol helps our customers reduce pain, seizures, stress, anxiety, and more.

