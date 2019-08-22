Igneous DataDiscover Now Available on AWS Marketplace

File Analytics Tool Available as-a-Service with 30-Day Free Test Drive

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igneous, Inc., the Seattle-based startup delivering the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution, announced today that Igneous DataDiscover, its File Analytics as-a-Service product, is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.



DataDiscover helps data-centric enterprises continuously understand how much data they have on primary NAS, how old it is, and where it’s located to make better storage optimization decisions and reduce spend. Gaining enterprise-level visibility across all NAS systems and protocols has proven to be a time-intensive, slow, and expensive effort - making it unattainable to most data-centric teams. Igneous solves this problem by offering customers a SaaS solution that can be up and running in minutes, provides seamless API integrations with NAS devices from NetApp, Isilon, Pure Flashblade, and Qumulo, and supports any NFS- or SMB-based filesystem. It scans billions of files in the space of hours, letting IT teams use facts about their NAS data to make collaborative decisions with their end users on data retention, archive, and cloud tiering.

“We are dedicated to making data visibility fast, scalable, and simple. Making it as easy as possible for our customers to purchase our products is a critical piece of that,” says Kevin Kotecki, VP of Sales, Igneous. “Since many data-centric enterprises have existing relationships with AWS, DataDiscover’s availability on AWS Marketplace will make it easier than ever to try, and to buy.”

DataDiscover customers can use their real-time knowledge to archive cold data directly to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) Glacier Deep Archive storage for significant cost savings.

Combined with Igneous’ 30-day Test Drive offer, the ability to purchase DataDiscover through AWS Marketplace means enterprises can now realize their storage optimization goals - and accelerate their use of AWS storage tiers - with enhanced speed and ease.

Additional Resources:

Igneous DataDiscover listing on AWS Marketplace here .

. Igneous DataDiscover Product Page https://www.igneous.io/unstructured-data-discovery-solutions-datadiscover

Igneous DataDiscover Test Drive https://www.igneous.io/datadiscover-free-trial

Igneous Unstructured Data Management Blog https://www.igneous.io/blog

About Igneous

Igneous delivers the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution, giving data-centric enterprises visibility, protection, and data mobility at scale. Igneous’ API-enabled, cloud-native solution combines all UDM functions so that organizations can tap the value of their unstructured data, while reducing risk and optimizing IT resource utilization. Igneous: The right data, in the right place, at the right time. Find out more at igneous.io/ .

Press Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

801.373.7888

hollyh@connectmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.